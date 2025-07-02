PewDiePie backs 'Stop Killing Games' campaign as petition deadline nears

Key points

PewDiePie has endorsed the Stop Killing Games movement, urging fans to sign the petition.

The campaign, launched by Ross Scott, aims to protect digital ownership of video games.

Petition calls for legislation in the UK and EU to prevent publishers from disabling purchased games.

The campaign has faced challenges gaining visibility, despite support from other creators.

With the petition closing in July 2025, PewDiePie’s support may provide a vital final push.

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie has voiced his support for the Stop Killing Games campaign, a grassroots movement calling for legislation to protect digital ownership of video games. As the petition reaches its final days, his backing may help the campaign gain the exposure it has long struggled to secure.

Campaign seeks to preserve digital ownership

The Stop Killing Games campaign was launched in 2024 by Ross Scott, the creator of the YouTube channel Accursed Farms. It aims to address the growing concern of publishers disabling access to games that consumers have paid for, even when those games are installed on their devices.

The campaign argues that players should retain the right to access games they have purchased, even after official support ends. It seeks new consumer rights legislation in the UK and European Union to make it illegal for publishers to render purchased games unplayable post-sale.

Ross Scott has framed the campaign as a necessary response to increasing cases of digital games being shut down remotely, leaving buyers with nothing to show for their money. He has described the issue as a “consumer protection gap” in the digital age.

Controversy slowed early momentum

The campaign initially struggled to gain widespread attention. In August 2024, Twitch streamer Pirate Software released a video criticising the movement. While the video was not a direct attack on Scott, it cast the campaign in a dismissive light, influencing public perception and creating confusion around its aims.

Scott later responded in a calm, FAQ-style video, clarifying misconceptions and reiterating the campaign’s goals. He stopped short of engaging in personal drama but acknowledged that misinformation had harmed its credibility at a critical stage.

Despite this, the campaign maintained support from a committed base and slowly gained traction online.

PewDiePie offers crucial endorsement

In June 2025, PewDiePie — real name Felix Kjellberg — posted a message in his YouTube Community tab, stating his full support for the campaign. He wrote:

“I 100% support this movement. It ties in perfectly with what I talked about in my video on ownership over software (and the games we buy).”

Kjellberg encouraged fans, particularly those in the UK and EU, to sign the petition before it closes in July. He also emphasised that global support through shares and online discussion remains valuable.

The endorsement comes at a critical time for the campaign, which had already received some support from other creators such as MoistCr1TiKaL. However, PewDiePie’s reach, with over 110 million subscribers, could prove decisive in pushing the petition over the line.

Final push as deadline approaches

In a recent video released on 23 June, Ross Scott acknowledged the campaign’s main obstacle had never been a lack of logic, but a lack of visibility. He stated:

“Our biggest obstacle in the campaign has always been getting enough exposure.”

Scott specifically named PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye, and Markiplier as creators who could make a real difference in amplifying the message. With one of them now on board, hopes are rising that the petition may see a significant surge before its deadline.

A broader message about digital rights

The Stop Killing Games campaign highlights a larger issue around digital ownership. In an era where servers can be shut down overnight and access to purchased content can disappear without warning, the campaign argues that consumer protections have not kept pace with technology.

PewDiePie’s backing brings added urgency. His message is simple: if you believe the games you pay for should remain playable, now is the time to act.