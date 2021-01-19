Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan to team up for a big-ticket entertainer?

By: Mohnish Singh







Film enthusiasts are always on the lookout for movies that boast the presence of more than one superstar. After all, who does not want the double dose of entertainment at the price of one ticket? Telugu cinema has bankrolled several multi-starrers over the years, and if reports are to be believed, one more multi-starrer film is on the anvil.

From what we hear, a successful Telugu film producer is keen to bankroll a mega-budgeted project with the uncle-nephew duo of Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan. The two superstars, who belong to different generations, are hugely popular among the masses and have a long list of successful films in their filmography to prove their stardom.

According to reports, the popular Tollywood producer is planning to spend a whopping 2000 million on the project featuring Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan. He is currently looking for a convincing script and director, who can helm the project.







Buzz has it that well-known filmmaker Shankar might come on board to call the shots. There has been no official word confirming the same, though. Having said that, Shankar has proved his mettle time and again by delivering high-profile films over the years. If he agrees to helm the Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan-starrer, it will definitely be a film to watch out for.

Meanwhile, both superstars are presently busy with their respective projects. While Pawan Kalyan has Vakeel Saab lined up for release, Ram Charan is busy wrapping up his much-awaited magnum opus RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Pawan Kalyan also has Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) remake in his pocket. He has also signed Krish Jagarlamudi, Harish Shanakar, and Surender Reddy’s next films. Ram Charan, on the other hand, will next join forces with his megastar father Megastar Chiranjeevi for Acharya.







