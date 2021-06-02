Patel accused of ‘stealth taxing’ foreign frontline heroes

Britain’s Home Secretary, Priti Patel (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

LABOUR has attacked home secretary Priti Patel’s alleged plans to scrap a discount on visa fees for foreign NHS and other workers from EU countries, calling the move “a stealth tax on frontline heroes”.

Patel is considering withdrawing the UK from the part of the European Social Charter that gives citizens of the 26 member nations a £55-discount on application fees for most worker visas, The Times reported. The charter was created in 1961 to make it cheaper for foreign workers to move among the member countries.

The withdrawal from the charter is expected to hit foreign workers in the NHS and care sectors, as well as seasonal workers such as fruit pickers and entrepreneurs.

Labour has accused the home secretary of partially going back on her promise to scrap the immigration surcharge paid by overseas health and care workers, conceded after huge protests.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds attacked Patel’s alleged plans, calling the move as slapping “a stealth tax on frontline heroes.”

“What does the home secretary have against the NHS and care workers?” Thomas-Symonds said, adding prime minister Boris Johnson made a personal promise to remove the immigration health surcharge for overseas workers and now, “what he gave with one hand, he seeks to take away with the other.”

The Treasury is reported to be worried about how ending the discount will affect the ability of businesses to attract top European talent.

Meanwhile, the Home Office has not denied that Patel is considering withdrawing from the Social Charter of the Council of Europe.

“All visa fees are kept under review. Now the free movement has ended, our ambition is to ensure consistency and fairness across the immigration system, including across EU Member states,” a Home Office spokesman said.