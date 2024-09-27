Park Seo-jun: ‘I love Bollywood, would visit India if invited’

Park Seo-jun attends the ‘Concrete Utopia’ premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2023 in Toronto. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

SOUTH KOREAN actor Park Seo-jun, known for his roles in popular K-dramas like “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” and “She Was Pretty,” has expressed his interest in Bollywood and said he would love to visit India if given the opportunity. Park made the comments during a roundtable interview ahead of the release of his Netflix series “Gyeongseong Creature Season 2,” which starts streaming on Friday.

“If you invite me, anytime,” Park said when asked if he would come to India to meet his fans. Co-star Han So-hee and director Chung Dong-yoon echoed his response, saying, “Same here.”

“I love Bollywood… Yeah, please invite me. If I get the chance, I’d love to fly over,” Park added.

The upcoming season of “Gyeongseong Creature” is set in 2024 Seoul and follows the characters of Ho-jae, played by Park, and Yoon Chae-ok, portrayed by Han So-hee. The show explores themes of fate and survival, jumping from the past to the present.

Park said that even though there are many K-dramas with similar narratives, the way a story is told makes each show unique. “There are a lot of Korean dramas… We have this whole history… But even if we have the same theme or narrative, the way it unravels is what makes a show unique or fun,” Park explained.

“Gyeongseong Creature” first premiered in December 2023 and is set during the Japanese occupation of Korea. It follows Jang Tae-sang (Park), the owner of a prominent pawnshop, and Yoon Chae-ok (Han), a missing person specialist. The second season takes the characters into modern-day Seoul, where their fates continue to be intertwined.

“As an actor, it’s my job to provide different content, stories to the viewers. In that sense, ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ makes (for) really good content, and I’ll be waiting for your invitation to India,” Park said.

Han So-hee, known for her roles in “Nevertheless” and “The World of the Married,” described her character in the new season as “the pillar of the story.” “While 70 years have passed, she was the only one who didn’t cease to exist… She was the centre of everything that happens in season two,” she said.

In the show, Han’s character, Chae-ok, has lived for decades as an immortal figure after a transformation in 1945 Gyeongseong, and she continues her work tracking missing persons in 2024 Seoul. Her path crosses with Ho-jae, a man who resembles Park’s character from the first season, as they become involved in a series of mysterious events.

The show’s official synopsis reveals that their journey will uncover past karma — both good and bad — as they seek the truth behind the mysteries. Park added that working on the new season required him to use his imagination to fill the gaps in time that the script didn’t cover.

When asked what he would take from the House of Golden Treasure in the show, Park said, “I think the most expensive thing would be memories… You can share it with a lot of people, but you can’t put a price tag on it.” Han said she would choose some pictures and jade accessories from the set to give to her friends and family.

(With inputs from PTI)