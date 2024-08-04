HEADLINE STORY

Paris Olympics: India beat Britain to reach hockey semifinals

Veteran custodian P R Sreejesh stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal

Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India celebrate with teammates winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shoot-out to enter the semifinals of the men’s hockey event at the Paris Olympics, having played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes on Sunday (4).

This is their second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games.

India were reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

Veteran custodian P R Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal, making saves after saves.

Down by a man, it was India who took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India’s first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.

In the second quarter of the match, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Britain had five in the second quarter.

Before half-time, Great Britain’s Lee Morton scored the equaliser and gave his side a moment to breathe. In the second half, Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities.

Earlier in the previous match, Indian men’s hockey team bounced back in the competition with a 3-2 win over Australia in their Pool B match.

(Agencies)

