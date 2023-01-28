Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Mission Majnu for ‘misrepresentation of Pakistanis’: ‘Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research’

Set in the 1970s, the film stars Malhotra in the role of an Indian spy based in Pakistan and Mandanna as his love interest.

Adnan Siddiqui photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, Bollywood film Mission Majnu (2023) has been receiving a humongous response from critics and audiences alike ever since its premiere on Netflix on January 20. Set in the 1970s, the film stars Malhotra in the role of an Indian spy based in Pakistan and Mandanna as his love interest.

While the world is loving and appreciating Malhotra’s performance in it, the film has been facing a little backlash from Pakistanis for their misrepresentation. Now, well-known Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who is known for his performance in Sridevi’s last film, Mom (2017), has also called out the film.

Siddiqui took to Instagram on Thursday and asked, “How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation?”

Sharing a representational photo of a person showing a thumbs-down sign, he wrote, “How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation? Bollywood has the answer. I mean come on, yaar, with all the money you have, hire some good researchers to do homework on us. Or allow me to help. Make sure to take notes—no, we don’t wear skull caps, surma, tawiz; no, we don’t ask janab about their mijaz (temperaments); no, we don’t go around throwing adaab,” he wrote.

He continued, “There’s so much in Mission Majnu that’s distasteful & factually incorrect. The hero’s saviour complex would’ve been accentuated more if the villain was shown at par. A weak antagonist embellishes even weaker protagonist.”

The actor concluded the note by saying, “Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research. Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live.”

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Pictures, Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The spy thriller hit Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.