Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India arrests 11 over alleged spying for Pakistan

The arrests come after the most serious flare-up between the two countries since their last open conflict in 1999.

shehzad-spy-ani

UP ATS arrested a Pakistani agency ISI spy named Shahzad from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

ANI
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 20, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIAN authorities have arrested 11 people for allegedly spying for Pakistan, according to local media reports citing police officials.

The arrests follow recent fighting earlier this month in which at least 60 people were killed, reported AFP. The clashes were triggered by an April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the attackers, a charge Pakistan has denied.

NDTV reported on Monday that nine of the arrests took place in the northern states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said two people were arrested for "leaking sensitive military information".

Police received "credible intelligence inputs" that the two were "involved in sharing classified details" linked to Indian strikes inside Pakistani territory on the night of May 6-7.

A preliminary investigation revealed they were in "direct contact" with handlers from Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-services Intelligence (ISI) and "had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces," Yadav said.

In Haryana, police arrested a travel blogger last week on similar charges.

Local media reported that the woman had travelled to Pakistan at least twice and had been in contact with an official from the Pakistani embassy.

Others arrested include a student, a security guard and a businessman.

India Today reported that the 11 accused were "lured into the spy network through social media, monetary incentives, false promises, messaging apps and personal visits to Pakistan".

The arrests come after the most serious flare-up between the two countries since their last open conflict in 1999.

A ceasefire was reached after four days of missile, drone and artillery attacks.

(With inputs from AFP)

arrestsceasefirecross-border tensionharyanaindiaisikashmirmilitary informationpakistanpunjabspyingtravel bloggerpakistan spy

Related News

Foxconn
Business

Foxconn to invest £1.12bn in India to expand local focus

Bollywood Fitness Classes
UK Events

Mevy's Bollywood Fitness

Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives at Cannes 2025 with daughter Aaradhya in style as fans celebrate her return

us visa
US

US issues visa bans on Indian travel agents for role in illegal migration

More For You

UK-EU-deal-Getty

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Keir Starmer, and president of the European Council, Antonio Costa arrive to attend the UK-EU Summit at Lancaster House on May 19, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key points of the new UK–EU agreement

THE UK and the European Union on Monday reached a landmark agreement to strengthen cooperation on defence and trade, signalling a new chapter in relations following the UK's departure from the bloc in January 2020.

Opening the first EU–UK summit since Brexit, prime minister Keir Starmer described the agreement as "a new era in our relationship" and "a new strategic partnership fit for our times."

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Robinson

He was jailed in October after admitting to breaching an injunction that barred him from repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee who had successfully sued him for libel. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tommy Robinson's jail term cut, release expected within a week

STEPHEN YAXLEY-LENNON, also known as Tommy Robinson, is set to be released from prison within a week after the High Court reduced his 18-month sentence for contempt of court.

The far-right anti-Islam activist was jailed in October after admitting to breaching an injunction that barred him from repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee who had successfully sued him for libel.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: To lead on immigration, Starmer must speak with his own conviction

Starmer polarised opinion within his own party by using language that is not his own

Getty Images

Comment: To lead on immigration, Starmer must speak with his own conviction

So who was prime minister Sir Keir Starmer trying to sound like on immigration? Not Enoch Powell, surely, though independent former Labour MP Zarah Sultana alleged the ‘rivers of blood’ speech was quoted with intent. Downing Street scrambled to declare any faint echo unintentional. Briefing that Starmer was really summoning the spirit of Roy Jenkins instead - since Labour's most liberal multiculturalist home secretary did not want unlimited immigration - did not reflect his tone.

The prime minister’s language was deliberately tough - much tougher than the white paper he was recommending. Its principles - controlling migration, to bring the record numbers down, while welcoming contributors, managing impacts and promoting cohesion - could resonate across a Labour electoral coalition which includes migration sceptics, liberals and many ‘balancers’ in between.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lisa-Nandy-Getty

Nandy became culture secretary after Labour’s election win, following the loss of shadow culture secretary Baroness Debbonaire’s seat.. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lisa Nandy’s role at risk as Downing Street mulls axing culture department

LISA NANDY’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) may be scrapped under plans being considered by Downing Street as part of a broader civil service efficiency drive. The move would end 33 years of a standalone department for arts and cultural matters and place Nandy’s Cabinet future in doubt.

The government is exploring reallocating DCMS policy briefs to other departments, which could result in job cuts. Cultural and arts issues may be transferred to the Communities Department, and media matters to the Business Department, The Telegraph has reported. Responsibility for the BBC licence fee remains undecided.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK EU deal

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission and Keir Starmer stand together, ahead of their bilateral meeting at the 6th European Political Community summit on May 16 in Tirana, Albania.

UK and EU reach deal to 'reset' ties at first summit since Brexit

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer was expected to sign a new agreement with the European Union at a summit in London on Monday, marking the first major step towards closer UK-EU ties since Brexit.

EU and UK negotiators reached agreement on a deal to "reset" their relations post-Brexit, diplomats said, after talks ran into Sunday night to resolve squabbling over key sticking points — with the sensitive matter of fishing rights top of the list.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc