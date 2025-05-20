India arrests 11 over alleged spying for Pakistan

INDIAN authorities have arrested 11 people for allegedly spying for Pakistan, according to local media reports citing police officials.
The arrests follow recent fighting earlier this month in which at least 60 people were killed, reported AFP. The clashes were triggered by an April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the attackers, a charge Pakistan has denied.
NDTV reported on Monday that nine of the arrests took place in the northern states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said two people were arrested for "leaking sensitive military information".
Police received "credible intelligence inputs" that the two were "involved in sharing classified details" linked to Indian strikes inside Pakistani territory on the night of May 6-7.
A preliminary investigation revealed they were in "direct contact" with handlers from Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-services Intelligence (ISI) and "had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces," Yadav said.
In Haryana, police arrested a travel blogger last week on similar charges.
Local media reported that the woman had travelled to Pakistan at least twice and had been in contact with an official from the Pakistani embassy.
Others arrested include a student, a security guard and a businessman.
India Today reported that the 11 accused were "lured into the spy network through social media, monetary incentives, false promises, messaging apps and personal visits to Pakistan".
The arrests come after the most serious flare-up between the two countries since their last open conflict in 1999.
A ceasefire was reached after four days of missile, drone and artillery attacks.
