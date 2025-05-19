Skip to content
Who's Jyoti Malhotra, the YouTuber held by India for 'spying' for Pakistan?

The arrest, made by the Haryana Police, is part of a broader investigation

Jyoti Malhotra: Travel Vlogger Arrested for Alleged Espionage

Investigations suggest that Jyoti had visited Pakistan several times

Instagram/ Indiatoday
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 19, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old travel vlogger from Haryana, India, has been arrested on charges of espionage for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. The arrest, made by Haryana Police, is part of a broader investigation into suspected espionage activities linked to Pakistan.

Background and arrest

Malhotra, known for her YouTube channel Travel with JO, which boasts over 385,000 subscribers, had documented her travels across various countries, including Pakistan, China, and several others. Authorities allege that she maintained regular contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and shared sensitive information via platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat.

Her arrest follows the expulsion of a Pakistani High Commission official from India earlier this month, with whom Malhotra was allegedly in contact. The official was expelled for activities “not in keeping with his official status in India.”

Alleged activities and investigations

Investigators suggest that Malhotra visited Pakistan multiple times, including a trip in March 2025, shortly before a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. Authorities are probing potential links between her visits and the attack.

Further scrutiny has been directed at her associations with other individuals, including a Puri-based YouTuber, Priyanka Senapati, known for her religious and temple tour vlogs. Senapati had accompanied Malhotra to the Jagannath Temple in September 2024 and later travelled to Kartarpur, Pakistan. While Senapati has denied any knowledge of Malhotra’s alleged espionage activities, authorities are investigating their connection.

- YouTubeYouTube/ News18


Broader implications

Malhotra’s arrest is part of a wider crackdown on suspected espionage networks operating within India. Authorities have detained several individuals across states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat for alleged spying activities linked to Pakistan. These arrests come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following military operations and a subsequent ceasefire agreement in early May 2025.

The case has also raised concerns about the potential exploitation of digital platforms and social media influencers for espionage purposes. Malhotra’s substantial online following and international travels have prompted authorities to assess the role of digital content creators in matters of national security.

Legal proceedings

Malhotra has been charged under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Her social media accounts, including Instagram, have been suspended following her arrest. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to examine her communications and associations to determine the full extent of the alleged espionage.

The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding national security and has urged vigilance in the digital era, particularly with the growing influence of online platforms and cross-border engagements.

Hyderabad fire

Firefighters carry a ladder outside of the building (blue-coloured) that caught fire in Hyderabad, India, May 18, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Building fire in India's Hyderabad kills at least 17

AT LEAST 17 people died in a fire that broke out in a building in the Indian city of Hyderabad, officials said on Sunday.

The blaze started early Sunday morning in a three-storey building that houses a jewellery store.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lammy

Lammy also commented on India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, saying, 'We would urge all sides to meet their treaty obligations.'

Reuters

UK, US working to maintain India-Pakistan ceasefire: Lammy

FOREIGN SECRETARY David Lammy said on Saturday that Britain is working with the United States to ensure the ceasefire between India and Pakistan holds, and to support confidence-building measures and dialogue between the two sides.

Speaking in Islamabad at the end of a two-day visit, Lammy said, “We will continue to work with the United States to ensure that we get an enduring ceasefire, to ensure that dialogue is happening and to work through with Pakistan and India how we can get to confidence and confidence-building measures between the two sides.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi, 55, has been in custody in the UK since March 2019.

ANI

Nirav Modi denied bail in UK as extradition to India remains pending

A UK court on Thursday denied bail to fugitive Indian diamond businessman Nirav Modi, who sought release while awaiting extradition to India. Modi cited potential threats to his life and said he would not attempt to flee Britain.

Modi, 55, has been in custody in the UK since March 2019. He left India in 2018 before details emerged of his alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud at Punjab National Bank.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajnath Singh

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh said, 'I believe a big portion of the $1 billion coming from IMF will be used for funding terror infrastructure.'

Reuters

India asks IMF to reconsider Pakistan loan over 'terror funding'

INDIA's defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should reconsider its decision to approve a $1 billion loan to Pakistan, alleging that Islamabad was using the funds to support terrorism.

"I believe a big portion of the $1 billion coming from IMF will be used for funding terror infrastructure," Singh told troops at an air force base in western India. "I believe any economic assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than funding terror."

Keep ReadingShow less
Sandhya R

Sandhya has been unable to afford repatriating the body to India or arranging a burial in the UK.

Kerala councillor in UK unable to afford husband's funeral, faces debt crisis

SANDHYA R, a 47-year-old councillor from Pala municipality in Kerala’s Kottayam district, has been working in London for the past nine months on a dependent visa after mounting debts forced her to seek work abroad.

Her situation worsened in April when her husband, Vinukumar, also 47, died of a suspected heart attack at his East Ham residence in the UK, Onmanorama reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
