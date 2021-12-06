Website Logo
  • Monday, December 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

News

Pakistan receives $3 billion from Saudi Arabia

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN has received $3 billion (£2.2 bn) from Saudi Arabia as part of financial assistance sought from the kingdom to stabilise the country’s economy, according to a senior government official.

The financial support to Pakistan comes more than a month after prime minister Imran Khan visited Riyadh and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Following the talks, Saudi Arabia agreed to provide $4.2 bn (£3 bn) worth of assistance to Pakistan, out of which $3 bn was to be transferred as a deposit in Pakistan’s central bank and also financing refined petroleum products with $1.2 bm (£900 million) during the year.

Shaukat Tarin, the prime minister’s adviser on finance and revenue, confirmed on Saturday (4) that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received a $3 bn from Saudi Arabia.

It is expected to ease pressure on the Pakistani rupee and boost the foreign exchange reserves.

Last month, Pakistan’s cabinet approved the deal, paving the way for the transfer of funds, which was followed by the SBP signing the agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development to receive the amount.

The help came when the Pakistan rupee reached an all-time low at 176 to the dollar and it is expected to improve the balance of payment which has been the main worry of the government.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia had provided $3 bn in cash deposits and promised a $3 bn oil facility to Pakistan to help its foreign exchange reserves.

However, as the bilateral relations deteriorated later, Islamabad had to return $2 bn (£1.5 bn) of the $3 bn deposits.

Pakistan announced in June this year that Saudi Arabia was about to make available $1.5 bn (£1.1 bn) oil facility per annum.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Family of Sri Lankan national lynched in Pakistan awaits his remains
News
Unvaccinated mothers urge pregnant women to get Covid-19 vaccine in new campaign
UK
Tributes paid to Leicester councillor Ratilal Govind
News
Dozens held in Pakistan after mob kills Sri Lankan factory boss
News
Pope condemns ‘slavery’ and ‘torture’ in migrant camps
News
WHO says no Omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide
News
Doctors urge black and south Asians in UK to get Covid jabs
News
Indian officer shouts at visa applicant in US, video goes viral
UK
Survey: British Indians are defecting in sizeable numbers from Labour party
News
Mob lynches Sri Lankan national in Pakistan over ‘blasphemy’
News
UN plans to drastically expand plastic waste management in India
INDIA
Indian genome scientists suggest Covid booster dose for people over 40
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pakistan receives $3 billion from Saudi Arabia
Family of Sri Lankan national lynched in Pakistan awaits his…
‘Clinical’ India thrash New Zealand to clinch Test series
Unvaccinated mothers urge pregnant women to get Covid-19 vaccine in…
Ahad Raza Mir: A love for art and desire to…
Tributes paid to Leicester councillor Ratilal Govind
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE