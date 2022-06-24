Website Logo
  Friday, June 24, 2022
Pakistan PM Sharif announces 10% super tax on large-scale industries

The sectors on which this super tax will be levied include cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilisers, LNG terminals, textile, banking, automobile, cigarettes, beverages and chemicals, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Krishna bhanu

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced a 10 per cent super tax on large-scale industries like cement, steel and automobile, a move he said was aimed at tackling spiralling inflation and saving the cash-strapped country from going “bankrupt.”

High net worth individuals will also be subject to a “poverty alleviation tax,” Sharif announced after chairing a meeting of his economic team on the federal budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23.

Our first motive is to provide relief to the masses and to reduce the burden of inflation on the people and facilitate them, Sharif said, Geo TV reported.

Our second motive is to protect the country from going bankrupt,” he said, adding that it has been devastated due to the “incompetency and corruption” of the previous Imran Khan-led government.

The sectors on which this super tax will be levied include cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilisers, LNG terminals, textile, banking, automobile, cigarettes, beverages and chemicals, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Sharif explained that other motives included stabilisation of the economy.

These aren’t just words, this is the voice of my heart and InshaAllah we will be able to achieve all these targets, he said.

He said history had witnessed that in difficult times, it was the poor people who always made sacrifices.

“Today, it is time for the affluent citizens to do their part. It is their turn to show selflessness. And I am confident that they will contribute fully to play their part,” Sharif said.

He said the institutions whose job is to collect tax should take from the rich and give to the poor.

Those whose annual income exceeds Rs 150 million will be subject to 1 per cent tax; for Rs 200 million, 2 per cent; Rs 250 million 3 per cent; and Rs 300 million will be taxed 4 per cent of their income, the Dawn report said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index witnessed a 4.81 per cent drop after Sharif’s announcement, it said.

The premier on Thursday had warned that the country may witness more difficult times as it struggles to steer itself out of the ongoing economic crisis.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

