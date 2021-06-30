Our top 10 iconic fashion moments – Your Host Sethee & Stylist Rashi Bindra

PERFECT FIT: Your Host Sethee and Stylist Rashi Bindra

By: ASJAD NAZIR

ELEVATED GRAPES is a fashion talk show broadcast on global platform Rukus Avenue radio, which is hosted by Your Host Sethee and Stylist Rashi Bindra.

The stylish show discussing all things fashion features designers, beauty experts, models, photographers, and industry experts. The two talented hosts chose their top 10 iconic fashion moments, selecting five each.

Stylist Rashi Bindra

Dynamite dress: Jennifer Lopez made Google images a thing by having her plunging deep

V Versace dress, which she wore at the 2000 Grammys, as the most searched image. Twenty years later, that dress and look made a comeback by J-Lo herself. Simply stunning.

Iconic outfit: Audrey Hepburn’s black Givenchy dress in the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Guided by Hubert Givenchy himself and legendary costume designer Edith Head, that look with the gloves, tiara and pearls made the little black dress a must-have staple in every woman’s wardrobe.

Game-changing cover: Anna Wintour’s first Vogue cover of November 1988. It was the first time in the history of Vogue, a couture house was paired with a pair of jeans. Israeli model Michaela Bercu graced the cover with a Christian Lacroix jacket, beaded-cross and stoned-washed Guess jeans. Photographed by Peter Lindbergh, it was a big turning point within the fashion world.

Timeless tuxedo: The YSL ‘Le Smoking’ jacket in 1966. A masculine inspired look for the liberated woman, the iconic tuxedo suit even today is a timeless style statement.

Delightful Dior dress: Sarah Jessica Parker’s newspaper Dior dress worn in season three of Sex and the City in 2000. It had a greater impact on pop culture and put the spotlight even more so on John Galliano for Christian Dior’s ‘Hobo Chic’ collection.

Your Host Sethee

Lady Gaga meat dress: How can this 2010 moment not be included? The woman wore a dress made of meat! I repeat, she wore a dress made of meat. I mean is there anything not camp about this? Lady Gaga is the walking definition of camp and we could probably fill our entire list with her fashion moments.

2004 Super Bowl nipple-gate: Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson are no strangers to fashion or the camera. Some would go as far as to say this may have been planned. Regardless, it was not left to rest, with entertainment outlets, fashion blogs and even mainstream media going the full 100 yards on this one!

Friends: Individually each cast member of Friends had iconic fashion moments that will live on forever. Starting with ‘the Rachel’, which was a hairstyle that just took over. Then there was Joey wearing all of Chandler’s clothes and the bridesmaid’s dress tucked into the underwear and so many more. I mean even the Holiday Armadillo worn by Ross was an iconic moment.

Kanye: Yes, Kanye West in all his fashion glory over the years! Everything from the $1,000 Yeezy’s to the raggedy oversized streetwear. Kanye, who can cut cloth with the best of them, chooses to bring in questionable looks that end up making fashion history. Bond, James Bond: If any character has matched the elegance of the perfectly cut suit/tux with the brawn of an alpha-type male, it’s James Bond. It’s timeless, classic, chic, and perfect when it comes to what represents a suit.

Visit Instagram: @elevatedgrapes, @mrsethee & @rashistyles