Nushrratt Bharuccha to star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda in Hindi remake of Chatrapathi

Chatrapathi is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu directorial of the same name

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was most recently seen in a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, has been signed on to star in the much-awaited Bollywood film Chatrapathi.

Set to be mounted on a lavish scale, Chatrapathi is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu directorial of the same name. Bharuccha has been paired opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda in the film.

Chatrapathi marks the Bollywood debut of Sreenivas. And this pairing of Nushrratt and Sreenivas for the Hindi version is totally getting us excited. Now we wonder if we will also get to see Nushrratt in a never-seen-before avatar in this one.

Talking about the role in Chatrapathi, Nushrratt says, “I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first Pan India action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas.”

Sreenivas also shares, “Working with Nushrratt has been great. It was very easy to share the camaraderie, and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film. Chatrapathi is very special to us, and we only hope the audience likes it. I am excited for the 12th of May.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents Chatrapathi, directed by V.V. Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad.

The movie promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience with its high-octane action scenes, engaging storyline, and supremely talented cast and crew. It also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release nationwide on the 12th of May 2023.