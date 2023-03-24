Website Logo
Bollywood News

‘Not getting any FOMO’: Aditya Roy Kapur on wedding plans

The actor is reportedly dating Ananya Panday.

Indian Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur looks on during the launch of Italian new brand Antony Maratos in Mumbai on May 5, 2018. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours with Ananya Panday have been doing the rounds on the internet, and his fans are keen to know when is he going to get married.

Addressing the question about his wedding plans at the trailer launch of his upcoming thriller Gumraah, Kapur said, “I think everyone is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and do it when the time is right.”

Kapoor and Panday’s link-up rumours got stronger when they walked for the Lakme Fashion Week recently. Dressed in Manish Malhotra-designed clothes, the couple looked stunning.

The rumoured couple makes appearances together quite often nowadays. Their pictures from the reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went viral.

Aditya Roy Kapur also travelled to Qatar to watch the FIFA world cup with Ananya Panday and her gang, including her father Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Videos and pictures of their hanging out surfaced online.

Gumraah, is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film Thadam, released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.

Gumraah stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

The Malang actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal will play the role of a cop in the film. Aditya has garnered praise for his recent performance in The Night Manager.

