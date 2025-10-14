Nita Ambani stuns in Hermès Sac Bijou worth £1.67 million with 3,025 diamonds and 111 carats at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Highlights:

This bag is one of only three in existence.

Crafted from white gold and smothered in thousands of diamonds.

Carries a price tag that will make your eyes water – we are talking £1.6 million (approx. ₹16.6 crore).

She just wore a silver Manish Malhotra saree with those emerald earrings.

Nita Ambani arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party and essentially broke fashion. Everyone else was present and looking great, but then there was her bag. That Hermès number is not something you see every day, or ever, really. It is the Sac Bijou, a thing so exclusive it makes a standard Birkin look common.

Nita Ambani stuns with Hermès Sac Bijou worth ₹17 crore at Diwali party Instagram/three.over.six/manishmalhotraworld and manishmalhotra05





What is special about the bag?

The Hermès Sac Bijou is only made three ever. Every detail was carefully conceived by Pierre Hardy back in 2012. With 3,025 diamonds weighing a total of 111 carats, its purpose is not to hold essentials. Instead, it transforms the wearer’s arm into a dazzling showcase.





How do you style a £1.6 million accessory?

Nita chose a razor sharp silver sequin saree from Manish Malhotra. There was no heavy embroidery, just clean lines and a great deal of sparkle to match the bag's feel. She then added those heart shaped Colombian emerald earrings, which were absolute units of gemstones, and a matching bracelet. The overall effect was pure casual flex. It was a statement, suggesting: "Oh, this old thing? Just a typical Tuesday night out."





But why does anyone care about a bag that is practically useless?

That is the whole point. It is not about utility; it is about spectacle. In the world of high fashion, this is the peak. It is a piece of art that you wear. The bag was not part of the outfit. It was the outfit. The entire ensemble felt like a massive understatement, which is remarkable to say.





But can you actually use it?

No. Of course, you cannot. That is not the point. That is what makes it so brilliant. It is a power move. It is a conversation piece that instantly wins the conversation. When the value of your bag could buy an entire row of houses, it stops being an accessory. It becomes a landmark, like a statement of arrival without saying a word. And for an event like the Diwali bash, where everyone is trying to make a statement, that was hers. Game over.