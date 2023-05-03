Website Logo
  Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Nita Ambani attends Broadway musical The Sound of Music premiere

The Sound of Music is a 5-time Tony Award-winning show that marks the debut of not just the musical but also international Broadway in India.

Nita Ambani (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, on Wednesday, arrived at the premiere of the award-winning international Broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’ at the newly launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Nita looked beautiful as she opted for a sea green full-length floral A-line dress. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.

Produced and managed by Broadway International Group, ‘The Sound of Music’ is a 5-time Tony Award-winning show that marks the debut of not just the musical but also international Broadway in India. Based in Austria of the 1930s, it portrays the triumph of the human spirit through music, romance, and happiness over conflict. The classic production, which has Simone Genatt and Marc Routh as Executive Producers and Eric Cornell as its General Manager, features 26 iconic songs like ‘My Favorite Things’, ‘Do Re Mi’, ‘The Hills are Alive’ and ‘Sixteen Going on Seventeen’.

The show is around 2 hrs 45 minutes long and will take place in The Grand Theatre at NMACC.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Nita M Ambani said, “We are delighted to present ‘The Sound of Music’ as the first ever international Broadway musical in India, at the Cultural Centre! We showcased the best of India in ‘The Great Indian Musical’, and now we are thrilled to bring one of the most loved international musicals of all time to India.”

“I have always believed art spreads hope and happiness. The Sound of Music is a joyful and timeless classic. I hope the people of Mumbai and India enjoy it with their families and children,” she added.

‘The Sound of Music’ promises to be an unmissable extravaganza of love, laughter and music – ensuring that you don’t have to travel outside India for an international experience this summer.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani launched the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in March this year where several Indian and international celebs marked their presence.

India’s first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India’s finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre marks another definitive step in strengthening India’s cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

