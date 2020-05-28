Nishant Malkani bids adieu to his ZEE TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

There is a long list of television actors who quit their popular shows after the makers decided to introduce a generation leap to take the story forward. Nishant Malkani is the latest actor to have just joined the growing list. He has bidden adieu to his successful ZEE TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega as he was not comfortable with the idea of playing a father to the girl almost his age.

According to reports, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is set for a massive overhaul. The makers are gearing up to introduce a 20-year generation leap on the show post-lockdown. The change will result in several new actors joining the cast and a few leaving the show.

Nishant Malkani, who plays Akshat Jindal, will no longer be associated with the series post the leap. “Because post leap they will be showing a story of young girl who is supposedly Guddan and my daughter. Since Kanika (Mann) will be playing the daughter’s role as well, it makes sense for her but does not leave much scope for me. I won’t be able to play a 50-year-old father and they also don’t want me to play that at this age. So it is a mutual decision,” the actor informs an entertainment portal.

He goes on to add, “Audience will get to see me post lockdown as I will shoot a few episodes where they will show some celebration on the birth of my daughter. And that is how journey of a new story will start as she will be shown all grown-up.”

Produced by Shoonya Square Production Private Limited, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega hit airwaves on 3rd September, 2020.