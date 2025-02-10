'Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen' on ITV1 serves up comfort, good food and family stories

Skip to content
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 10, 2025
Nisha Katona, the beloved British-Indian chef, restaurateur, and former barrister, is bringing warmth and authenticity to TV screens with her latest series, Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen, airing on ITV1. Known for her no-fuss, flavour-packed, and accessible approach to cooking, Katona invites viewers into her Wirral farmstead, bringing a fresh, down-to-earth vibe compared to the polished studio sets of traditional cooking shows.

The series, which debuted on February 8, 2025, is a cosy hug of family, local produce, and the joy of home cooking. Filmed in her own kitchen, the show captures the chaos and charm of Katona’s daily life, complete with interruptions from her two-legged and four-legged family members. From her three dogs to her alpacas, the series is as much about her love for animals as it is about food.



Each episode features recipes inspired by her Indian heritage and her husband Zoltan’s Hungarian roots, such as chicken dhansak and rakott kel, a layered cabbage dish with paprika pork mince. What makes Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen stand out is how real it feels—no gimmicks, just good food, family, and genuine moments.

Katona, a former child protection barrister turned culinary icon, focuses on simplicity and practicality, using ingredients readily available in most kitchens. Her mission is to demystify cooking, making it approachable for everyone. “I’ve dedicated my life to making delicious food easily achievable,” she shared ahead of the premiere.

The show also brings out Katona’s commitment to local communities. She sources produce from nearby suppliers and her own garden, sharing the best of the Wirral region. A special segment features Andy Burgess, a local wood sculptor, who carves one of her beloved animals as a tribute to her love for nature.

Katona’s journey from barrister to TV chef is a true example of what happens when you follow your passion and pour your heart into what you love. With 25 Mowgli Street Food restaurants across the UK and a growing TV presence, she keeps inspiring home cooks and food lovers everywhere. Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen is a warm, feel-good celebration of family, community, and the joy of good food.

Catch Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen on ITV1 and step into her world, where good food, family, and heartfelt stories come together in every dish.

