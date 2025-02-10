'Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen' on ITV1 serves up comfort, good food and family stories

Broadcast on Colors TV, the relatable family drama has been pulling in big audiences since its 2024 premiere. In this remake of the Kannada drama Kendasampige, Zain plays a multi-layered character who embarks on an unexpected emotional journey. The show adds to his impressive body of work as a versatile actor with a massive fan base.

Eastern Eye caught up with the talented star during his busy shooting schedule to discuss his acting journey, the new serial, inspirations, and how he copes with a demanding schedule. He also revealed who his biggest hero is.

How do you reflect on your acting journey so far?

From my first steps into the industry with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where I was still finding my footing, to now, it’s been a whirlwind of emotions, growth, and discovery. Each role has taught me something new, not just about acting but about myself. I’ve always believed in pushing boundaries, and while it hasn’t always been easy, the support of fans and mentors has made it worthwhile. It’s humbling to look back and see how far I’ve come, but I feel like there’s still so much more to achieve.

Which of your projects has been closest to your heart?

That’s like asking a parent to pick their favourite child. But Naamkarann holds a special place in my heart. Neil Khanna wasn’t just a character; he was an emotional journey. The connection with the audience was almost magical. That show challenged me as an actor and gave me a bond with fans that I cherish. Of course, Suman Indori is quickly becoming another favourite – it’s fresh, dynamic, and has let me explore new layers as a performer.

How much does being in so many successful TV projects mean to you?

It means everything. I don’t take it lightly that viewers have consistently shown their love and support. Each project, be it Tashan-e-Ishq, Naamkarann, or Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a team effort, and the fact that audiences have connected with my work gives me the drive to keep going. Success in this industry isn’t just about ratings or awards; it’s about leaving a lasting impression, and I’m grateful for every opportunity to do that.

What drew you to your latest drama, Suman Indori?

The simplicity yet depth of the story instantly drew me in. I loved how the script balanced heartfelt moments with humour and intensity. The raw and grounded feel of the project was too good to pass up.

How does this character compare to others you’ve played?

It’s hard to compare because every character I’ve played has had unique quirks, but Teerth in Suman Indori stands out for his emotional complexity. He’s not just about heroics or drama – there’s a deep sense of introspection and vulnerability to him. Unlike Neil Khanna in Naamkarann, who was defined by strong principles, or other characters I’ve played who relied on their charisma, Teerth has many more emotional layers that make him distinct.

Suman Indori has received a positive response since it premiered last year. What has been the experience of working on this show?

Honestly? Refreshing. The energy on set is incredible, and the cast and crew have become like a second family. The directors give me the freedom to experiment, and the writing keeps me on my toes. There’s something satisfying about being part of a project where everyone is equally invested in making something special. It’s been a beautiful ride so far.

Why do you think the show is resonating so strongly with audiences?

It’s real and fresh. Suman Indori isn’t about overthe-top drama. It’s about human emotions and relationships that everyone can relate to. The characters feel authentic, and the storytelling hits home. I think viewers see a piece of themselves in the show, and that’s what keeps them hooked.

Do you ever feel pressure when you’re leading a high-profile show like this?

Absolutely, but I see it as a constructive kind of pressure. It motivates me to deliver my best every day on set. There is a responsibility that comes with being the face of a show, and I take that seriously. At the same time, I remind myself to stay grounded and enjoy the process, as that is when the best work happens.

With so many episodes being shot, how do you cope as an actor doing a show that has such a demanding schedule?

It’s all about pacing yourself. I have learned to find joy in the little moments, whether it’s cracking jokes on set or spending a quiet evening reading scripts. Staying connected to my purpose as an actor helps as well. It really makes a difference when you love what you do. And, of course, plenty of coffee helps too (laughs).

Zain Imam

Millions enjoy watching you on television, but what do you enjoy as an audience member?

I’m drawn to good storytelling. Whether it is thrillers like Breaking Bad or heart-warming dramas like The Family Man, I enjoy anything that can hold my attention. I also have a soft spot for romantic comedies.

You have portrayed an interesting variety of characters, but do you have a dream role?

There are so many characters I would love to play. I have always wanted to be part of a period drama – something epic, like a warrior or a historical figure. The costumes, drama, and grandeur of a historical epic are elements I would love to explore. I am also drawn to psychological thrillers, where I could delve into the darker sides of human nature. That would be a fascinating challenge.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

Martial arts. It would be incredible to incorporate those skills into future roles. It is also a great way to stay fit and disciplined. Being able to perform my own stunts in an actionpacked show or movie would be a rewarding challenge and a dream realised.

Tell us something about you that not many people know.

I am a huge foodie. While many assume I am entirely focused on fitness, I have a soft spot for Mughlai and North Indian cuisine.

What inspires you?

Many things inspire me, but people inspire me the most. Their stories, resilience, capacity to love, and ability to overcome challenges are endlessly motivating. My fans also play a significant role – their unwavering belief in me fuels my passion to keep improving and to give my best, both on-screen and off.

A still from Suman Indori

You are a hero to many, but who is your hero?

That is a tough question, but if I had to choose, it would be my parents. They have been my pillars of strength through every high and low, and their unwavering faith in me has always been a source of inspiration. On a professional level, I truly admire Ranbir Kapoor. The media even jokingly refers to me as ‘TV ka Ranbir Kapoor’ because of my portrayal of romantic and intense scenes, which they believe I do justice to.

How do you feel about that?

(Laughs) It is flattering, to be honest. What I admire about Ranbir goes beyond his acting. I appreciate him as a personality – the way he carries himself with a blend of charm and humility, which I believe stems from the incredible values imbibed in him by his parents, Neetu (Kapoor) Ji and Rishi (Kapoor) Ji.

Why do you love being an actor?

Being an actor is like living a thousand lives in one, and that is what I love about it. Each character allows me to step into someone else’s shoes and see the world through their eyes. It is an exhilarating, emotional, and deeply rewarding experience. Acting enables me to express thoughts and emotions I might never articulate otherwise, and that is an irreplaceable feeling.

