  Friday, July 14, 2023
Nina Dobrev on shooting for ‘The Vampire Diaries’

All episodes of the show can now be streamed on Netflix.

Nina Dobrev (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Certain times success cannot be predicted and the same happened with actor Nina Dobrev as she never predicted how successful she’d become as The Vampire Diaries aired, reported People.

The Love Hard lead opened up about her fast-hitting fame and how it was incomparable to her past role on another teen series, Degrassi.

“I mean, it was pretty wild,” Dobrev, 34, said during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM. “I think I did have a little bit of a transition. I was lucky in that way because I was on a TV show in Canada from when I was 15 until 19 and it had some success, but not the level of success that Vampire Diaries did. So I sort of gradually built up to that, I guess.”

Dobrev believes that The Vampire Diaries, which aired from 2009 to 2017, still has a cult-like following today. “Nothing can prepare you for the thousands of people at Comic-Con that are still passionate and excited,” she said. “It was a really cool experience.”

As per People, Dobrev found the entire process of filming to be enlightening, as during the process she learned as much about herself as much about the industry.

“Being on that show taught me so much. I was learning about myself,” she added. “I was growing up sort of in the public eye but also in Atlanta, which is really cool.”

Though events like Comic-Con were intense, “Once we got back to Atlanta, where we lived and shot the show, nobody cared so it was great to be able to live a somewhat normal-ish life when we weren’t working,” she concluded, reported People.

The Vampire Diaries aired eight seasons — in which Dobrev’s character, Elena Gilbert, found a love triangle with two supernatural brothers.

