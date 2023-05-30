Website Logo
  Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Nick praises Tiger for recreating Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife song

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the UK.

Nick Jonas and Tiger Shroff (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer Nick Jonas lauded actor Tiger Shroff after the latter on Monday sang “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” version of Indian artiste King and Nick.

Tiger dropped a video of himself singing the “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” song and captioned it, “My small take on the ‘afterlife’ #maanmerijaan.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

After the video was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Nick praised his singing and wrote, “Love it, bro”

The Heropanti actor re-shared the singer’s comment on his Insta story and wrote, “Excuse me while I flex this a little bit! But when one of my fav artists appreciates! Just have to…thank you.”

Actor Ronit Boseroy also commented, “Wonderfully done.”

Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “Too good brother.”

The song is a remake of King’s popular track ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ which received massive responses from the fans and has gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube.

In 2020, Tiger made his singing debut with the tune “Unbelievable”. In 2021, he released the singles Casanova and Vande Mataram, and in 2022, he released ‘Poori Gal Baat’. In 2022, he made his playback singing debut for composer AR Rahman with the duet Miss Hairan. He co-wrote the song for the action picture alongside Nisa Shetty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the UK along with the entire film team.

He is also gearing up for an interesting line-up of films including Ganapath, amongst many others unannounced.

