Nick Jonas joined by daughter Malti during his London concert

Nick and Priyanka Chopra, along with their daughter, recently visited India to attend the inauguration of NMACC.

Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin recently performed at the famous Royal Albert Hall in London. Jonas’s wife and global star Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse of the concert by sharing some pictures and videos on Instagram.

And now, Jonas has also dropped some pictures from the concert on his Instagram handle. In monochrome pictures, the pop star is seen cradling their daughter Malti Marie Chopra on the stage. She is holding a headphone in her hand while looking away from the camera in the picture.

Jonas is seen clad in a white shirt and black trousers, while Malti was dressed all in white with a matching cap at the concert.

The singer shared the photos and wrote in the caption: “Her first soundcheck.”

He geo-tagged the location as London, UK.

As soon as he shared the picture on Instagram, friends and fans of the singer flocked to the comment section to praise the adorable father-daughter duo.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi wrote, “Aww.”

One of the users commented, “Omg, this will be such a beautiful memory to look back on.”

Another user wrote, “Moments like this will last for a lifetime! Enjoy these moments as a father!”

One more user wrote, “The best thing on the internet right now.”

