New Bollywood musical Bombay Superstar announces UK tour

Artwork for Bombay Superstar

By: Mohnish Singh

Award-winning Phizzical Productions have announced the world premiere of Bombay Superstar, a dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s.

The show features some of the most-loved songs from the golden age of Bollywood, telling a passionate tale of star-crossed romance between a fiery rising star and her married co-star which thrills and scandalises their star-struck fans.

Bombay Superstar is written and directed by the master of authentic Bollywood-inspired work Sâmir Bhamra, who is also the Artistic Director of Phizzical Productions, a champion of south Asian stories.

He comments, “As a child of the VHS and Walkman generation living in Kenya, Bollywood movies were more than a source of entertainment. The stories instilled a belief system and the actors were our role models. These dynamic, melodramatic and extravagant films were a ticket to dream and unite South Asians around the world. Growing up as a migrant in a working-class family in the UK, these films have continued to be a compass, giving people hope to build their aspirations in unjust times. It took over 15 years to bring this dream production about the larger-than-life stories of India’s flamboyant film industry to fruition and to have the courage and belief that it can be brought to the stage in cinematic style. We adorn it with iconic Bollywood hits from the 70s and 80s when a fusion of Indian orchestral music and international sounds created driving youthful beats. Steeped in nostalgia, Bombay Superstar is a tribute to the grandeur, costumes, choreography, and outrageous secrets of Hindi films for all to enjoy.”

Bombay Superstar will mark the 50th production from the powerhouse team at Phizzical Productions and is co-produced with Belgrade Theatre Coventry and the New Wolsey Theatre.

The show will open in October 2022 amidst the global celebrations of the Diwali Festival of Light at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry and then visit Hall for Cornwall, The New Wolsey Theatre, The Lowry, and MAST Mayflower Studios.

