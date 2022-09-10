Website Logo
  Saturday, September 10, 2022
Entertainment

New Black Adam trailer shows Dwayne Johnson’s titular character going up against the Justice Society

Directed by the Spanish genre specialist Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is due in cinemas on October 21.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

DC Comics and WB Discovery unveiled the second trailer for their much-anticipated film, Black Adam. The trailer gives us a close look at the Justice Society fighting against Black Adam. It also confirms that Amanda Waller will be joining the film, which is a pretty big reveal.

The trailer spends more time with the heroes of the Justice Society – Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) – who are on a mission to lock down the loose cannon that is Black Adam. Johnson’s titular character is also fully geared up to go up against the Justice Society.

It has been years since Comic book fans have been waiting for Johnson’s debut as Black Adam. The actor was first set to step into the shoes of Black Adam in 2007 when the character was slated to appear as the antagonist in the Shazam movie. However, Shazam and Black Adam were later given their own solo films after Johnson convinced the producers that the two characters deserve two different films instead of featuring in one.

“When we all read the script, I immediately felt like, ‘We have to separate these two movies. We have to honor Shazam! and that origin story and what that is and what that can be for the fans and then we also have to tell our story, too, as well,’” Johnson earlier recalled.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam also stars Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, and Uli Latukefu in pivotal roles. The film’s new trailer comes just a few weeks after a major shift in the release dates of the upcoming DC superhero titles, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being deferred from its March 17 release to a much later Christmas Day release on December 25, 2023, and Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the being postponed three months back from its December 21, 2022, to take the Aquaman sequel’s old release date.

Directed by the Spanish genre specialist Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is due in cinemas on October 21.

