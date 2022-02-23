Website Logo
  Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Entertainment

New-age filmmakers who scored a hit with their first outing

Ayan Mukerji, Vinil Mathew and Farhan Akhtar

By: Mohnish Singh

Cinema is a director’s medium and Bollywood boasts of a long list of filmmakers who have used this medium to tell meaningful, engrossing stories that cut across generations.

Whether it seems to be so or not, filmmaking is a difficult art form. While many people take years to master the craft of storytelling on celluloid, some are born storytellers who know how to touch the right chord of the audience. Today, we are going to take a look at some new-age filmmakers who hit a home run with their debut film.

Vinil Mathew

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vinil Mathew (@polyvynil)

Vinil Mathew, whose latest directorial Haseen Dillruba (2021) shattered several viewership records upon its premiere on Netflix, debuted with Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, the romantic comedy-drama turned out to be a great success in the year of its release. It was Mathew’s sharp eye for human relationship nuances and courage to represent his stars in a new mould that helped the film win viewers’ hearts and attain cult status.

Ayan Mukerji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Wake Up Sid, which marked Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut in 2009, is counted amongst the most loved films of recent years. Though the film resonated more with the youngsters, it received love from all segments of the audience. Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Wake Up Sid took the audience on a nostalgic trip and made them reminisce about their college life. From moving into a new city to finding one’s voice in the chaos of Mumbai, the filmmaker brilliantly captured the world from a young person’s lens. Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma delivered brilliant performances in the film.

Farhan Akhtar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

How can one even think of a listicle around the most smashing directorial debuts without mentioning Farhan Akhtar and his cult film Dil Chahta Hai (2001)! Even after 21 years of its release, Dil Chahta Hai remains one of the most relatable and progressive films on college, love, relationship, and friendship. It is true that it has been 21 years since the release of the film, but it still feels as fresh and contemporary as did more than two decades ago.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani, one of the most successful filmmakers of Indian cinema, developed a franchise film with his debut film, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The blockbuster comedy-drama broke the box office by minting record-breaking numbers. Apart from that, Munna Bhai and Circuit, played by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, are still hailed as some of the iconic characters crafted by the filmmaker. Even after almost two decades of its release, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. attracts a huge audience on its television premieres.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

