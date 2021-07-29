Netrikann trailer: This Nayanthara starrer looks like a super thrilling ride

Netrikann poster (Photo from Disney+ Hotstar’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, it was announced that Nayanthara starrer Netrikann will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the film and announced that it will start streaming on 13th August 2021.

Disney+ Hotstar took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. They posted, இருக்கும் கண்கள் மூடினால், மூன்றாவது கண் திறக்கும்! இது நயன்தாராவின் சுட்டெரிக்கும் #Netrikann (If the existing eyes are closed, the third eye opens. This is Nayantara’s burning #Netrikann) Streaming from August 13th in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Watch it Now :- https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZSfqw_MUxFE #Netrikann #DisneyPlusHotStarMultiplex #Nayanthara @VigneshShivN.”

The trailer of Netrikann is amazing and it keeps us hooked to the screens for those 2 minutes 5 seconds. The movie looks like a perfect suspense thriller. Nayathara is damn good in the trailer, but it’s Ajmal Amir who steals the show with his negative act.

Netrikann is a Tamil film but it will be dubbed and streamed in other languages like Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Directed by Milind Rau, Netrikann is an adaptation of the Korean film Blind (2011). A Hindi adaptation of the movie is also on the cards, and Sonam Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role in it.

Talking about other projects of Nayanthara, the actress will be seen in movies like Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Reportedly, she has also been roped in to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s next. However, there’s no official announcement about it.