Netflix to premiere Sakshi Tanwar’s Mai on April 15

Mai Poster (Photo credit: Clean Slate Filmz/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix on Thursday announced the premiere date for its upcoming series Mai, starring popular actress Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role.

Produced by Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anshai Lal and debutant Atul Mongia, the crime drama-thriller series will start streaming on the digital platform on April 15. The streamer also unveiled the trailer of Mai on social media.

Mai revolves around the Chaudhary family of two brothers, who live in adjacent houses in the same colony, with their spouses and children. “A middle-class wife, mother and volunteer nurse witnesses a first-hand tragedy that forever changes her world. In an instant, she finds herself sucked into a rabbit hole of violence, crime, and power,” the official synopsis released by Netflix stated.

Mongia, who is credited as a casting director for films like Shanghai (2012), Lootera (2013), and Queen, said his real-life experiences enabled him to create and write his directorial venture Mai.

“Since childhood, my mother has woken up before the break of dawn and toiled till she couldn’t keep her eyes open any longer. While dabbling in multiple side-careers, she has lived her entire life for her family, a feature not uncommon to Indian mothers. Just like my mother, despite the many ups and downs in life, Mai too retains her sanctity by shunning the world outside of her family. But what if her existence were to cross paths with an extremely dire and appalling circumstance,” Mongia said in a statement.

In the show, Tanwar plays Sheel, a woman who is determined to uncover the truth about the death of her daughter, Supriya, essayed by Grahan actor Wamiqa Gabbi.

Producer Ssharma said he is excited to bring out the story of Mai through Netflix, with whom they earlier collaborated on the 2020 supernatural-thriller hit Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary. Mai is a gripping yet emotional story of a strong mother’s journey, he said.

“Sheel is a multifaceted character, who fights to overcome everything and everyone in her way to avenge her daughter, all while holding on to her vulnerability, which enables audiences to relate and connect to her in a more meaningful way. The viewers are going to witness a very layered narrative that is full of twists and turns, showcasing how far a mother will go for love and in search of the truth,” Ssharma said.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said Mai is a signature Netflix series that brings together defining storytelling and nuanced performances. “Mai brings together everything our audiences love and enjoy. A compelling and sensitively handled storyline created by Atul Mongia, a gritty thriller-esque crime drama produced by Clean Slate Filmz and one of the most powerful performances that one has ever seen from Sakshi Tanwar who headlines Mai,” Bami said.

Seema Pahwa, Vivek Mushran, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta are also part of the ensemble cast of Mai.

