Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 03, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Netflix pauses future projects, acquisitions from Russia

The Netflix logo is seen on top of their office building in Hollywood, California (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix has reportedly put on hold all future projects and acquisitions from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.  

According to Variety, the streaming service had four Russian originals in the pipeline, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk, which was shooting and has been postponed.

The 1990’s set series was Netflix’s second original series filming in Russia, following “Anna K” which wrapped last year.

A source close to Netflix said the company was assessing the impact of current events.

On Monday, The Walt Disney Company announced it will be pausing all theatrical releases in Russia, including Pixar’s Turning Red, set to premiere there on March 10.

A few hours after the announcement, Warner Bros halted the release of The Batman in the country.

Russia has also been barred from major festivals and award shows.

The Cannes Film Festival announced on Tuesday that it will not welcome any Russian delegations or attendees with ties to the government.

Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival, however, announced it would show Russian films at the upcoming edition in August.

Russia’s intensifying attack on Ukraine has forced hundreds of thousands to leave the country in the last six days in what one UN official predicted could become Europe’s “biggest refugee crisis this century.”

Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it is intended to protect civilians.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty starts filming her next Sukhee
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to arrive on December 30
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Layered love story
Entertainment
Sam Bhattacharjee’s Top 10 Films
Entertainment
Makers unveil the final trailer for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer for next Zindagi original Mrs. & Mr. Shameem
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan: Dignity, respect, kindness are hallmark of a life well-led
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s PS-1 set to theatrically release on Sept 30, 2022
Entertainment
Ankit: No limits to my dreams
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to arrive on Jan 25, 2023
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz to launch female-oriented content platform in 2023
Entertainment
Prabhas’ Adipurush postponed to January 2023
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Netflix pauses future projects, acquisitions from Russia
Shilpa Shetty starts filming her next Sukhee
Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to arrive on December…
Survey: Majority of Indians feel ‘wife must always obey husband’
Contemporary Kathak production by The Pagrav Dance Company
Study: Covid may reverse decades of progress on gender equality