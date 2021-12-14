Anya Chalotra opens up on filming The Witcher 2 in multiple difficult climates

Anya Chalotra (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The roaring success of Netflix’s The Witcher completely changed actress Anya Chalotra’s life. The actress, who essays a lead role as Yennefer of Vengerberg in the fantasy drama, is excitedly looking forward to the second season of the hit streaming show, set to premiere on December 17.

Chalotra had to shoot in multiple difficult climates as her character in the streaming series traversed magically across continents. Sharing her experience, the 25-year-old said, “The whole crew was in the sea, jeans rolled up, or wearing trunks. And I don’t know how I was not cracking up, looking at all these people in their jazzy little trunks. It was quite a serious moment.”

The first season of The Witcher may have turned out to be an instant global success, but Chalotra said that she was “cringing at most parts” while watching the show. “I don’t want to undermine other people’s enjoyment of it, but when I watched season one, I was cringing at most parts, but it doesn’t mean I wasn’t so proud of the work that I’d done. I criticised every part of it and felt that I didn’t believe enough about my work, but I put so much work into it, so I can really appreciate when I watched it, like, the emotional attachments in each scene and what I had to go through to deliver that.”

Almost 76 million people watched the first series of The Witcher upon its premiere on the streaming media giant in December 2019. It will be interesting to see if season 2 garners the same kind of response from the audience.

The Witcher 2 is coming out on 17th December, 2021.