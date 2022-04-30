Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 30, 2022
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on second death anniversary

Rishi Kapoor (L) and actress Neetu Singh (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor said losing a partner of 45 years was “difficult and painful”, as she paid tributes to her late actor husband Rishi Kapoor on his second death anniversary.     

Rishi Kapoor, who delivered dozens of notable films throughout his storied career, died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Neetu Kapoor said following her husband’s demise she found solace in work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

“Today is two years since Rishiji left us … losing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful. At that time, the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied. Movies and television helped me achieve that. “Rishiji will always be remembered and will stay in everyone’s heart forever,” she wrote alongside a video clip of a woman paying tribute to Rishi Kapoor on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, where she features as one of the judges.

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a throwback photo of her with father Rishi Kapoor and simply captioned it as “Papa” with a heart emoji.

Actor Alia Bhatt, who got married to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month, too paid homage to the veteran star.

She shared a black-and-white photograph featuring her, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram Stories.  “Always… and forever,” she captioned the post.

Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, also features actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

