  • Thursday, September 09, 2021
Neena Gupta joins Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan on the cast of The Intern

Neena Gupta (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Neena Gupta, who has been delivering some power-packed performances lately, has added one more exciting project to her filmography. The seasoned actress has signed on to play an important role in filmmaker Amit Sharma’s next The Intern, which is the official remake of the successful Hollywood film of the same name. The remake stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

The Intern reunites Gupta with director Amit Sharma after Badhaai Ho (2018). The audience loved her pairing with actor Gajraj Rao in the film very much and both actors have never wasted any opportunity to express their gratitude to Sharma.

Reacting to this, Sharma says, “It is very kind of Neenaji and Gajrajji. But it’s their own talent, hard work and their good fortune that they have come to this belated stardom. Neenaji’s career is now rocking. She is so much in demand that she has to turn down roles. Gajrajji tells me his life and career has changed completely. Not just Gajrajji but also his wife and children are enjoying his success.”

The director shares Rao’s excitement at being photographed. “The other day he called to excitedly tell me he was in a showroom when he heard shouts of ‘Gajraj Sir’ behind him. When he turned around it was the paparazzi wanting to take his pictures. Gajrajji said he had never thought in his wildest dream he would one day be chased by the paps.”

He promises to cast Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in all his films. “Gajrajji has a solid part in my Maidaan. There was no role for Neenaji in Maidaan. But she is definitely a part of my next film The Intern with Amitabh Bachchanji and Deepika Padukone.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

