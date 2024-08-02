  • Friday, August 02, 2024
Man who posed as taxi driver to rape women jailed

Asmal, formerly of Balaclava Street, Blackburn, and currently without a fixed abode, committed his first rape in October 2021.

Nazim Asmal lured his victims returning from a night out into his car before driving to remote locations and assaulting them. (Photo credit: Lancashire Police)

By: EasternEye

Nazim Asmal, 35, who pretended to be a taxi driver in order to rape women, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, with an additional five years on extended licence, after pleading guilty to four counts of rape at Preston Crown Court, Lancashire.

He lured his victims returning from a night out into his car before driving to remote locations and assaulting them.

Asmal, formerly of Balaclava Street, Blackburn, and currently without a fixed abode, committed his first rape in October 2021. His victim got into his car in Preston city centre, where Asmal drove her for about 10 minutes, raped her, and then dropped her back in the city centre. She subsequently flagged down a passer-by for assistance.

In March 2023, Asmal raped another woman he had picked up in Darwen after a night out. He drove her to a remote location before the assault. Asmal obtained her phone number and attempted to contact her in early April, but she did not answer due to the “no caller ID” display. On 8 April, Asmal called again, and although she recognised his voice, she hung up when he asked if she wanted to “do something.”

Later that same evening, Asmal raped his third victim after she entered his car in Darwen town centre. He drove her towards Bolton, away from her home, and raped her before dropping her off.

Judge Heather Lloyd deemed Asmal to be a dangerous offender and he was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Lancashire Police identified Asmal through CCTV footage of his black Toyota Yaris.

Victim statements reveal significant trauma. The first victim said, “my life was changed forever,” and described ongoing struggles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The second victim noted the rape affected her relationship and safety at home. The third victim reported feeling constantly anxious and out of control.

