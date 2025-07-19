Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first Formula One driver, is set to get his own biopic

Highlights
A biopic titled NK 370 is in the works, centred around Narain Karthikeyan — India’s first Formula One driver. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and written by Soorarai Pottru screenwriter Shalini Usha Devi, the Tamil-language film is being produced by Faraz Ahsan, Vivek Rangachari, and Pratik Maitra under Blue Marble Films. The feature will trace Karthikeyan’s personal and professional journey, from a young boy in Coimbatore to his historic debut in Formula One.
Mahesh Narayanan takes the wheel
Director Mahesh Narayanan, known for Take Off, Malik, and Ariyippu, brings his grounded, emotional storytelling to NK 370. “Narain’s journey isn’t just about racing. It’s about belief — in yourself, your country, and a dream no one else can see,” Narayanan said in a statement. The film aims to go beyond motorsport, touching on identity, perseverance, and overcoming systemic barriers.
A tale of grit, speed and struggle
The film charts Karthikeyan’s rise from a curious child fascinated by rally cars to a determined young man navigating the domestic racing circuits of India. From driving a homemade go-kart at age five to entering his first Formula Maruti race at 15, his trajectory is marked by defiance of odds and fierce dedication. A turning point came when he attended the Winfield Racing School in France, where he overcame racial bias to prove his talent on a global stage.
From heartbreak in Macau to redemption
Among the pivotal moments the film captures is Karthikeyan’s devastating crash at the Macau Grand Prix — a loss that cost him sponsorship and strained friendships. This setback led to a temporary return to India and a period of soul-searching. His eventual comeback, which included a symbolic victory at Macau, forms the emotional core of the story.
Personal and professional milestones
The biopic will also delve into Karthikeyan’s personal life, including his meeting with his future wife, a woman unfamiliar with the world of motorsport but deeply supportive. The film culminates in his historic 2005 debut with Jordan F1, where he out-qualified Michael Schumacher in Melbourne and went on to score championship points at the United States Grand Prix.
A global story rooted in Indian soil
Producer Faraz Ahsan described the project as a universal underdog tale: “What fascinated me was how someone like NK went from surviving Indian traffic to racing at speeds faster than a commercial aircraft.” The team spent years securing rights and aligning on creative direction before Karthikeyan agreed.
The production aims to resonate with a global audience, blending high-octane drama with deeply human themes of resilience and ambition.