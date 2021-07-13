Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 410,784
Total Cases 30,905,819
Today's Fatalities 2,020
Today's Cases 31,443
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 410,784
Total Cases 30,905,819
Today's Fatalities 2,020
Today's Cases 31,443

Entertainment

Nagarjuna on the pandemic: I have learnt a lot of patience and humility

Nagarujna (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

The pandemic has changed the lives of many people, and that includes celebrities as well. South star Nagarjuna recently spoke about how things have changed for him during the pandemic.

While talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I have learnt a lot of patience and humility. And coronavirus has taught me, ‘Don’t think you are too big, you can anytime get wiped out’. In fact, the whole world can be wiped out. So, don’t think you are someone big and won’t get affected.”

“Since long, I have been working continuously and had never stopped to look at that. And in these past few months, everything came to a stop. And it was good,” he added.

During this pandemic, streaming platforms in the country have got a boom, and Nagarjuna feels that it will be helpful to many filmmakers.

He said, “Now, all kinds of films will see the light. Some films are made and they never release. They either don’t find buyers or even if they are released in theatre, nobody come to watch it. But on OTT, they will probably watch that film.”

The actor, who was last seen in Wild Dog which was released in April this year, will also be making his digital debut soon. While talking about it, he said, “I like the idea which is being developed, and I would love to do it. Also, because it’s a new platform for me. We can experiment. We can go a little overboard, which we can’t do in a film.”

Talking about his upcoming movies, Nagarjuna will next be seen in Brahmastra which will mark his comeback in Bollywood after a gap of 18 years.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Tabu on completing 30 years in the Indian film industry: Thank you to everyone who…
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to direct the first episode of Netflix’s Heera Mandi?
Entertainment
Mimi trailer: Comedy, drama and emotions; this Kriti Sanon starrer looks like an entertaining film
Entertainment
Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer Narappa to get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur teams up with Sanjay Gupta for Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay
Entertainment
Esha Deol turns producer with Voot Select’s film Ek Duaa
Entertainment
Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh kick-off shoot
Entertainment
Makers likely to defer the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom
Entertainment
Star Bharat to roll out a mythological show on Bal Krishna
Entertainment
ZEE5 rolls out the trailer of Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s14 Phere
Entertainment
Pooja Bhatt on 30 years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: Experts said…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit revisit Devdas as the film completes 19…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Review | Ajay Devgn…
Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US anthology inspired by Kamala Harris narrates the rise of…
Bangladesh to lift lockdown for festival despite record infections
‘Pandemic was a wake-up call for most Britons’
Nagarjuna on the pandemic: I have learnt a lot of…
Muralitharan blames senior cricketers for pay dispute
Flipkart raises £2.6 billion in latest funding