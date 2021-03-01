Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Wild Dog set to enter theatres on April 2 - EasternEye
Trending Now

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Wild Dog set to enter theatres on April 2


Wild Dog Poster (Photo credit: Saiyami Kher)
Wild Dog Poster (Photo credit: Saiyami Kher)

By: Mohnish Singh



The makers of Wild Dog today announced that they have locked the date for the theatrical release of the much-awaited Telugu film. Starring Nagarjuna in the lead role, the film will arrive in theatres on April 2, 2021. The makers also revealed that they will drop the theatrical trailer of the film on March 10.

While speaking at the press conference of his upcoming film, Nagarjuna said, “I was surprised when I first heard the title. But I was convinced by director Ashishor Solomon’s reasoning. Wild Dog in the jungle can hunt anything. They don’t give up. The film will see that kind of a game. Moreover, my character has a nickname of Wild Dog.”

Wild Dog, which marks the directorial debut of Ashishor Solomon, was earlier set for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. The streamer had bought the film from the makers for a whopping price of 270 million.



However, since Telugu films are attracting a huge number of audiences to theatres after a long dry spell owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers cancelled the deal with the streaming media giant and decided to release the film in cinemas instead.

Talking about the same, Nagarjuna said, “The film’s shoot was completed in November last year. Back then, I was not sure whether people would return to cinema halls like before. So, I had agreed to a direct-OTT release and our producer made a good deal with Netflix. But looking at the success of Krack (2021) in January and Uppena (2021) in February, we became confident about Wild Dog’s theatrical success and we pulled ourselves out of the Netflix deal.”

Directed by Ashishor Solomon, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni in important roles.



Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.













Most Popular

'Let us make India Covid-19 free', says Modi after taking home-grown Covid-19 vaccine

Hinduja Group's Switch Mobility likely to go public in the US

NHS staff urge South Asian communities in London to get the Covid-19 vaccine in non-English languages

Alia Bhatt turns producer with her next film Darlings

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas’ untitled thriller to roll in June-July?



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×