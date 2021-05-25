Nadia Whittome to take time off work with post-traumatic stress disorder

Labour MP Nadia Whittome.

BRITAIN’S youngest MP has taken time off from work after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Nadia Whittome said she has been advised by her doctor to take several weeks off until her health improves.

The Nottingham East MP said the decision was “incredibly difficult”, as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wished Whittome “all the best” in her recovery.

Whittome, 24, in a statement said that she has been battling health issues over recent months.

“Until now, I have been attempting to manage them alongside continuing with my full-time work as an MP,” she said.

“Unfortunately, it has become clear that this is not feasible and I have been advised by my doctor that I need to take several weeks off in order for my health to improve.

“I feel it is important for me to be honest that it is mental ill-health I am suffering from – specifically post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Through being open about my own mental health struggle, I hope that others will also feel able to talk about theirs, and that I can play a small role in creating greater acceptance and facilitating healthier discussions around this issue.”

Whittome became the House of Commons’ youngest MP during the snap general election in 2019.

During the covid-19 pandemic, she took up a part-time job at a care home but said she was “effectively sacked” after speaking out about personal protective equipment (PPE).