  • Wednesday, November 10, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466

Entertainment

Naacho Naacho from RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s song will be the new dance anthem

RRR poster (Photo from T-Series’ Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

After Dosti, the makers of RRR have now released the second song of the film titled Naacho Naacho (Hindi). Apart from Hindi the song has been released in four more languages as Naatu Naatu (Telugu), Naathu Koothu (Tamil), Karinthol (Malayalam), and Haali Naatu (Kannada).

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to share the song with everyone. He tweeted, “It’s time to shake a leg with my Dancing Dynamites @tarak9999 and @alwaysramcharan to the massy beats of #RRRMassAnthem.. 🙂 #RRRMovie @mmkeeravaani.”

The song is composed by M. M. Keeravaani and sung by Vishal Mishra and Rahul Sipligunj. It’s a high-on energy dance number and will surely attract the masses and the music lovers who like songs of South Indian movies.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR have danced their hearts out in the song. Their energetic dance moves are one of the highlights of the track.

Well, Naacho Naacho is a lyrical track, so apart from a few scenes from the song; we don’t get to see much. However, it is enough to create a good curiosity among the audiences to watch the movie on the big screen.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.  The movie is slated to release on 7th January 2022.

A few days ago, a glimpse of the movie was released and it had received a great response.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

