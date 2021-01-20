My playlist – Maya Batra

SINGER, songwriter and producer Maya Batra has had a close connection to music from a very young age, which has turned into a flourishing career.







She has released acclaimed songs, including recent releases Tuhi Tuhi and Collided. She also hosts a successful radio show and has more original music on the way.

Eastern Eye got the multi-talented Maya Batra to select 10 songs she loves.

Tuhi Tuhi by Maya Batra: This is a song based on a kirtan I grew up singing with my family. My interpretation of Tuhi Tuhi is, ‘I see you in me’. We are all connected more than we realise. Especially, with the unjust treatment of the farmers in India who do so much for us, I knew it was the right time to share this message and raise awareness about what they are peacefully protesting for, which should be their basic human right.







In Between (Reprise) by Junaco: A special and soothing song to listen to. Every time I play this, it makes me feel at ease and reminds me that I am on the right path. Even and especially if it feels uncomfortable, I need to trust where I am and where I am going.

4 Steps by Wyann Vaughn: This song makes me want to dance and always lifts my mood. It has been on my playlist for months. Wyann Vaughn is an incredibly gifted artist. I highly recommend checking out her work.

Therapy by Summer Payton: Another song that makes me feel good. Summer’s vocals are therapeutic in itself, but the production and the whole vibe is my jam.







Take Me by Keeka: This song is so special. It uplifts me every time I hear it. I had the privilege of also helping write the verses with the incredibly talented Keeka. It’s about holding on to the people you love in your lowest and highest times, and how you’ll always be there for them.

Beautiful Day (Radhi’s Theme Song) by Maya Batra: This was written for Radhi Devlukia Shetty’s amazing YouTube Channel. Radhi gave me a few of her favourite phrases, which I incorporated into a theme song for her channel that captured her essence. Little did I know that her fans would connect to it so much that it has been played over three million times between YouTube and Instagram. So due to popular demand I created a full song and released it to streaming platforms. I’m so grateful people are enjoying the music and have so much more to share.

Your Hand is Safe in Mine by Blush: This song is like a warm hug. Blush is one of the most incredible writers and vocalists I’ve been blessed to hear. Her new EP is gorgeous and this is a favourite.







Jalebi Baby by Tesher: This has been on my playlist. It automatically gets me on my feet and brightens up my mood. I love the fusion of English to Punjabi and I’m such a foodie; so naturally, I love it. He’s a super talented artist and producer, whom I hope to collaborate with one day.

Get Me High by Cameo Adele (Ft Joules): One of my personal favourites. The whole concept is just so clever. The production and vocals are all so well done, and then you see the music video and your mind is just blown. Two powerhouse artists on one track. You can’t go wrong with this.

I Choose You by Maya Batra: A song that was written as a stream of consciousness morning meditation. It is a tribute to my love and experience in a long-distance relationship. No matter the distance, when it’s the right soul that inspires you to be the best version of yourself, you choose them over and over again. This applies to love, friendship, and even self-love.

