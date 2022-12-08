My playlist – Akhil Sahni

Akhil Sahni

By: Manju Chandran

Great music continues to be produced by talented independent artists like Akhil Sahni. The singer, songwriter, and musician based between London and New Delhi recently released his fabulous fourth single Let Us Be Apart. The soulful song about trying to stay away from someone that isn’t good for you mixes up meaning with commercial beats marvellously well.

Eastern Eye got the 19-year-old to select 10 songs he loves.

Everglow by Coldplay (single version): A hidden gem by my heroes and favourite band, known for their larger-than-life performances and music. The beautifully written and composed piano based track brings warmth, relief, and a rush of emotions, as you remember a loved one whose light shines on forever in your life.

The Author by Luz: An artist who has been opening for many big names on the UK circuit, has a small yet spectacular discography. The female songwriter from Ireland writes this single with the most comforting melody that is sung beautifully. The intriguing lyrics make you play this song on repeat.

Nowhere To Hide by Kamal: The star boy from North London known for his bedroom pop hits Blue and Homebody is one of my biggest inspirations as a songwriter and artist. Sonically, so far ahead of many others I’ve heard and with a voice that feels like a hug to all types of listeners, his music is complete and gives the soul all it asks for.

Dream by Akhil Sahni: My third single Dream is personally the closest song of mine. As a pianist my whole life, writing a piano-ballad with a five-minute long audio-visual experience for listeners was always a goal, and inspired by those I’ve grown listening to. The song lets you experience a ‘dream’ with a loved one and get lost in a world through my eyes.

Never Gonna Be Alone by Lizzy McAlpine and Jacob Collier Ft. John Mayer: What happens when one of the greatest storytellers, the best guitar player in the world and biggest

musical genius of the 21st century come together on the same track? It is a journey into another world from start to finish, produced to perfection and showing how despite the plethora of knowledge, the simplicity is what makes them, them.

All 4 Nothing by Lauv: Having fanboyed over Lauv my whole life, seeing the vulnerability he shows in his latest album is magical. One of the best in the pop game with three unbelievable albums, Lauv is evolving at a rapid speed in an upwards direction.

Moonlight by Dhruv: Famously known for his single Double Take, Dhruv’s story and music are both extremely inspiring for me as an independent artist, also from India now based in London. He is a true embodiment of objectively amazing music finding its way to the world eventually and deservingly.

Let Us Be Apart by Akhil Sahni: My fourth and latest single is a short and sweet one about trying your hardest to stay away from someone you know isn’t good for you, but how the universe makes it harder by all the signs it throws at you.

Here’s Hopin’ by JP Saxe Ft John Mayer: A track by two artists whose entire discographies I would recommend as essentials to anyone trying to become a better songwriter. The composition is a perfect balance of everything.

Swan Song by Victoria Canal: As famously said by Chris Martin to Victoria, “this is one of the best songs ever written”. Swan Song is about having one more and one last chance to talk to someone you love. It has all the emotion it needs and is bound to make you tear up. (Special mentions to artists I absolutely adore and are in my playlist, but couldn’t fit in are The Yellow Diary, Daniel Caesar, Ed Sheeran, Maya & Ben, Luke Chiang, AR Rahman, Yashraj.

Happy Listening.