“My next will be a game-changer,” says Harshavardhan Kapoor

Harshavardhan Kapoor, who entered filmdom with acclaimed filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Mirzya (2016), is yet to taste success in his career. While his debut film failed terribly at the box-office, his second outing Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) did not leave the cash registers jingling either. The film got its due later on online though.

Kapoor is now looking forward to his third film, which is a biopic based on the life of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. Talking about the film, the actor says that it will be a game-changer. “I have not been able to reach the conventional Hindi film audience yet, but this film will be a game-changer. It is a universal story of a man who got the first individual Olympic gold for India.”

The film also stars his father Anil Kapoor in an important role, who plays his on-screen father. “The film is still being scripted, and the prep was to begin by the year-end, with the shoot starting next year. It is nowhere close to the stage for me to start the prep. Right now, my focus is mainly on talking to my writer and director to understand their vision.”

Talking about his previous film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the actor says, “There was not an appetite for the film when it released. The media and the industry did not support us as well. Many films get their due later on; it has happened often in my father’s career too. When you call a film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, people expect something like Krrish (2006), not a two-and-a-half-hour story of a common man. When it released, I had said that I could not wait for it to come online. We had planned to make more than one film, but then it did not make money. With the film receiving so much love now, Vikram might want to revisit it in the future. The fans deserve a sequel.”