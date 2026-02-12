M&S named UK's favourite supermarket for fifth consecutive year

Highlights

Marks & Spencer tops Which? supermarket survey for fifth year running with 78 per cent satisfaction.

Aldi retains 'Recommended Provider' status as only supermarket recognised for best value.

Asda and Morrisons score joint lowest at 68 per cent amid complaints over queues and product quality.

Marks & Spencer has retained its position as Britain's favourite supermarket for the fifth consecutive year, according to annual research by consumer champion Which?

The high-end food retailer achieved a customer satisfaction score of 78 per cent in the survey, which saw shoppers rank supermarkets based on multiple criteria including customer service, store appearance and product quality.

M&S received full marks for overall customer service, store appearance and product quality, though it scored just 2 out of 5 stars on value for money.

One shopper told Which? researchers "It's the best place for high-quality produce and never lets me down."

However, many customers said M&S was a destination for occasional treats rather than weekly shopping. One stated "It's nice to shop there for something a little special, but it is quite expensive," whilst another added: "I don't feel I can do a full shop there."

Tesco and Aldi achieved joint second highest in-store scores of 76 per cent. While Aldi was considered amongst the best on value for money, it ranked lower on customer service (3/5), self-service (2/5) and product quality (3/5).

The findings mean Aldi remains the only supermarket awarded Which?'s 'Recommended Provider' label.

Tesco received four stars for customer service, store appearance, product range and overall quality, scoring no less than three stars in any category.

However, the store missed 'Recommended Provider' status because its Clubcard discounts are not available to everyone, Which? said.

Bottom rankings revealed

Asda and Morrisons were joint bottom for in-store shopping, both receiving customer scores of 68 per cent.

Shoppers criticised long queues, poor customer service and product quality at Asda, whilst Morrisons customers complained about empty shelves and fresh food going off quickly.

One shopper said about Morrisons: "It's not the cheapest and it's quite old-fashioned looking."

Both retailers also scored lower for value for money amongst loyalty scheme members, suggesting they were not delivering meaningful benefits, Which? said.

Reena Sewraz, Which? retail editor, stated "There's no doubt that shoppers value M&S for its in-store experience and product quality. However, some people feel its higher prices put it out of reach for a regular weekly shop."

Asda's chief customer officer Rachel Eyre responded "We were recognised as the cheapest supermarket for a big shop by Which? last year and are progressing in the areas that matter most."