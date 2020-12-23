Mrunal Thakur to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Dhamaka

By: Mohnish Singh







Kartik Aaryan, who recently started shooting for his forthcoming film Dhamaka, has finally found his leading lady. According to reports, the makers have roped in Mrunal Thakur to play the female lead in the upcoming thriller. If the news is true, Aaryan and Thakur will share the screen space for the first time ever.

Dhamaka, which is being helmed by Ram Madhvani, was announced by Kartik Aaryan on his birthday on 22nd November. It is reportedly the Hindi remake of the successful South Korean film The Terror Live (2013).

Ever since the official announcement, Kartik Aaryan’s fans were curious to know who would play his leading lady in the movie. It looks like the makers have signed Mrunal Thakur for the part.







Earlier, some media outlets reported that Yami Gautam was cast alongside Aaryan, but she could not do the film because her dates were clashing with her upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. She had to let go of Dhamaka due to her chock-o-block schedule. Gautam’s loss turned out to be Thakur’s gain who seems set to romance Kartik Aaryan in the movie.

Mrunal Thakur, who transitioned from television to Bollywood, boasts of several high-profile films on her platter. She has just wrapped up her much-awaited sports drama Jersey wherein she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor. She also plays the lead role in well-known filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan which stars Farhan Akhtar in the role of a boxer. In RSVP Movies’ Pippa, she shares the screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Dhamaka is being produced by RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates from the world of entertainment.











