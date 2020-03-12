Mrunal Thakur joins Sidharth Malhotra on the cast of Thadam remake

Days after roping in Sidharth Malhotra to headline the Hindi remake of superhit Tamil action thriller Thadam (2019), the makers have now signed the female lead opposite the Student of the Year (2012) actor.

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was appreciated for her performances in Super 30 (2019) and Batla House (2019), has been cast to play the lead role. The actress will essay a cop in the remake of Thadam.

A source close to the development tells a tabloid, “The makers recently sat down for a narration with Mrunal, who was excited by the film’s plot. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Aankh Micholi, and has now allotted her dates in May and June to the thriller. In keeping with her character of a police officer, Mrunal will be required to perform action in the film.”

Confirming the development, producer Murad Khetani says, “Mrunal will be seen as a cop in the film, and is not the love interest of Sidharth. We will begin shooting by May-end and the film will be widely shot in Delhi.”

The Tamil film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was a huge box-office hit upon its release. It revolved around two identical-looking men whose paths cross when one of them is accused of murder. Sidharth Malhotra is playing a double role in the movie. The Hindi adaptation will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar. It will start rolling soon.