Most missed TV stars

THERE is a lot to look forward to in 2021, including popular TV stars making a comeback to the small screen in new projects.







When Eastern Eye asked TV fans on Twitter who they most wanted to see make a return the response was overwhelming, with many urging their favourites to take up a new project. These were the 10 Indian television stars fans most wanted to see make a return.

Vivian Dsena: The massively popular actor has been absent since leaving smash hit series Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in 2019 and is patiently waiting for the right project. With his strong track record of choosing good projects, if a return happens in 2021, then it will be one of this year’s best.







Drashti Dhami: The TV queen ruled the last decade with winning performances in smash hit drama serials, but she hasn’t been showing off her impressive acting skills since 2019. She has a huge fan following, and it will only be a matter of time before eager producers convince her to return. Hopefully, it will be this year.

Sanaya Irani: She became one of the biggest drama serial stars in India, but the actress has shifted her acting focus to cinema and web series in the past five years. Fans haven’t forgotten the way she lit up big serials and are still waiting for her to make a comeback in another TV drama.







Harshad Chopda: The actor has a huge fan following and hasn’t been seen since his successful series Bepannah abruptly ended in 2018. Social media posts have shown that he is keeping in shape and ready for any challenge, which will likely be in 2021.

Varun Kapoor: From 2008-2018 the baby-faced actor was seen in a host of different drama serials and got himself a strong following, but he hasn’t been seen since then and fans want to know why. Many feel two years have been too long for him to be away and a return is something they want.

Preetika Rao: There perhaps isn’t a popular star as picky as Preetika Rao and fans are hoping she will finally choose a substantial series to star in this year. The actress has no shortage of offers, but she will only do something challenging and different. Fans are hoping she will replicate the success of blockbuster serial Beintehaa, which ran from 2013-2014.







Sonarika Bhadoria: The talented actress has an impressive body of work and TV fans are eager to see her return this year. She hasn’t been seen since her dramatically different serials Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali and Ishq Mein Marjawan ended in 2019. The actress revealed she is getting offers and will likely make a return soon.

Aham Sharma: The small screen heartthrob was last seen in epic drama serial Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, which ended in 2019. Although the actor said he wanted to travel after lockdown ends, most are hoping he delays that and steps into another marvellous mythological role.

Ashish Sharma: The naturally gifted actor has delivered blockbuster dramas like Rangrasiya and even won reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, but in recent years has been concentrating on cinema and web serials. The versatile star would have no shortage of offers if he does come back to TV.

Rhea Sharma: Even though it has only been a few months since her series Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke ended, the actress Indian TV fans are most desperate to see return is Rhea Sharma. The rapidly rising star made such a huge impact in the romantic drama that producers are lining up to sign her and fans are eagerly waiting.





