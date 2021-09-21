Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,385
Total Cases 33,504,534
Today's Fatalities 252
Today's Cases 26,115
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,385
Total Cases 33,504,534
Today's Fatalities 252
Today's Cases 26,115

Entertainment

Mohit Raina: There’s no way you can detach me from the character of Mahadev (Exclusive)

Mohit Raina (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Mohit Raina is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in the series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The actor started his journey with television and later turned his ways towards Bollywood and digital platforms.

While he featured in many TV shows, the actor became a household name after he played the role of Mahadev in the show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev.

We recently interacted with Mohit and when asked if it is difficult to break the image of Mahadev and get another role or connect with the fans, he said, “No, I don’t know why people think that. It’s an advantage because they (audience) already know you, by which name they know you that is secondary. But, they know that now he is playing the role of a police officer, now he is playing the character of a doctor. So, I think it’s an advantage.”

“I think the audience will never forget (Mahadev’s role) and I don’t want them to forget it, I want them to keep loving it because that is what makes you survive. Otherwise, the audience’s memory is very short, they will forget you, but it has really worked well for me. I feel very lucky and I have the blessings of the almighty that he gave me a character that I will always be remembered for. So, there’s no way you can detach me from that character. Yes, they (fans) come, they hug me, and they call me their god, but at the same time I tell them that they have to watch my next series,” Mohit added.

When asked if he plans to make a comeback on television, the actor said, “Yes, why not! I mean there are no plans right now, but obviously, if there’s something that really excites me and fulfills the creative hunger that I have, and the makers think that I can do justice to the character, then definitely I will do it.”

“Also, as I am not from the industry and because I didn’t see it from a career perspective initially, I only had a relationship with the lens. I never thought that this will go on TV or any other platform. I always knew it is between me and the lens. I never thought what is the outcome,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

MUSIC
London mayor joins Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’ concert at Wembley
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone plays badminton with PV Sindhu, fans wonder if a biopic is on the…
Entertainment
Bipasha Basu on 20 years of Ajnabee: It’s been a beautiful journey from then to…
Entertainment
On Kartikeya Gummakonda’s birthday, makers of Valimai unveil his first look poster
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji wraps up the first schedule of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in Estonia
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan to commence work on Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis from February
Entertainment
Kangana appears before Mumbai court in connection with defamation complaint filed by Javed…
Entertainment
Lovers: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer finally gets its title
Entertainment
Swara Bhasker’s Jahaan Chaar Yaar wraps up filming
Entertainment
Ali Fazal to topline Arati Kadav’s untitled sci-fi short film
Entertainment
From Looop Lapeta to Spider-Man: No Way Home: Sony Pictures Films India to…
Entertainment
Controversial scene from Pratik Gandhi’s Bhavai removed; makers say ‘We have the highest…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jagmeet Singh may turn kingmaker in Canada
Mohit Raina: There’s no way you can detach me from…
London mayor joins Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’ concert at Wembley
NHS App achieves milestone with over 16 million users
Massive heroin shipment seized at Indian port
BAPS launches educational video to observe Organ Donation Week