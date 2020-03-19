Modi urges Indians to observe ‘Janta curfew’ on Sunday

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi has on Thursday (19) urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ (social distancing) on Sunday (March 22) by staying indoors to combat coronavirus.

The curfew will be in place from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22, Modi said in a special address to the nation on Thursday evening.

No citizen, except those involved in essential services, will step out of their homes between 7 am and 9 pm, Modi said.

He also asked senior citizens to say at home.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 173 on Thursday with four death so far.

#CoronaVirusUpdate Total number of Active #COVID2019 cases across India: 149 Total number of Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases across India: 19 Total number of Migrated COVID-19 Patient: 1 Total number of Deaths due to COVID 2019 across India: 4 pic.twitter.com/HwooVm78F7 — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 19, 2020

The prime minister asked everyone to come out at 5 pm to clap, bang plates, ring bells to thank Healthcare workers.

While saying that supply of essential commodities would not be disrupted, Modi asked people to refrain from “panic buying”.

If possible try working from home, prime minister advised.

“I am requesting your support for ‘Janata Curfew’. Every person in the country should choose 10 people and inform them – through phones etc – about this and urge them to stay at home,” Modi said.

“For the next few weeks, please step out of your homes only if necessary,” the Prime Minister said, asking everyone to self-quarantine themselves and practice social distancing.

“We have been watching the spread of coronavirus in other countries, and it’s wrong to believe India will not be affected,” the prime minister said.

He appealed everyone to take a pledge to stay healthy and to keep others around them healthy.

“It’s important for government employees, doctors, and journalists to be out to do their jobs. Others must not leave their homes unless necessary,” Modi said. “People who are older should not step out of their homes at all.”

He also informed that a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force, headed by the finance minister, has been formed the review the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.