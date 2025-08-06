Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Modi to visit China amid rising tensions with US

Modi's visit to the Chinese city of Tianjin will be his first since June 2018.

Modi to visit China amid rising tensions with US

FILE PHOTO: India's prime minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, in Kazan. (ANI Photo)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 06, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi will visit China for the first time in over seven years, a government source said on Wednesday (6), in a further sign of a diplomatic thaw with Beijing as tensions with the US rise.

Modi will go to China for a summit of the multilateral Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that begins on August 31, the government source, with direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters. India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His trip will come at a time when India's relationship with the US faces its most serious crisis in years after president Donald Trump imposed the highest tariffs among Asian peers on goods imported from India, and has threatened an unspecified further penalty for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

Modi's visit to the Chinese city of Tianjin for the summit of the SCO, a Eurasian political and security grouping that includes Russia, will be his first since June 2018. Subsequently, Sino-Indian ties deteriorated sharply after a military clash along their disputed Himalayan border in 2020.

Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping held talks on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in Russia in October that led to a thaw. The giant Asian neighbours are now slowly defusing tensions that have hampered business relations and travel between the two countries.

Modi with Xi Jinping. (ANI Photo)

Trump has threatened to charge an additional 10 per cent tariff on imports from members - which include India - of the BRICS group of major emerging economies for "aligning themselves with Anti-American policies."

Trump said on Wednesday his administration would decide on the penalty for buying Russian oil after the outcome of US efforts to seek a last-minute breakthrough that would bring about a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

Trump's top diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow, two days before the expiry of a deadline the president set for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face new sanctions.

Meanwhile, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is in Russia on a scheduled visit and is expected to discuss India's purchases of Russian oil in the wake of Trump's pressure on India to stop buying Russian crude, according to another government source, who also did not want to be named.

Doval is likely to address India's defence cooperation with Russia, including obtaining faster access to pending exports to India of Moscow's S400 air defence system, and a possible visit by president Vladimir Putin to India.

Doval's trip will be followed by foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in the weeks to come.

US and Indian officials said a mix of political misjudgement, missed signals and bitterness scuttled trade deal negotiations between the world's biggest and fifth-largest economies, whose bilateral trade is worth over $190 billion (£149bn).

India expects Trump's crackdown could cost it a competitive advantage in about $64 billion worth of goods sent to the US that account for 80 per cent of its total exports,four separate sources told Reuters, citing an internal government assessment.

However, the relatively low share of exports in India's $4 trillion economy is expectedto limit the direct impact on economic growth.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India left its GDP growth forecast for the current April-March financial year unchanged at 6.5 per cent and held rates steady despite the tariff uncertainties.

India's government assessment report has assumed a 10 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil, which would take the total US tariff to 35 per cent, the sources said.

India's trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The internal assessment report is the government's initial estimate and will change as the quantum of tariffs imposed by Trump becomes clear, all four sources said.

India exported goods estimated at around $81bn (£64bn) in 2024 to the US.

(Reuters)

ajit dovalindia-china relationsnational security advisersinoindian tiestianjin summitmodi china visit

Related News

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'
Football

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

Vikrant Massey National Award
Entertainment

6 standout performances that prove National Award winner Vikrant Massey is this generation’s finest actor

Trump shakes hands with Modi
News

Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil deals

More For You

Major disasters in Indian Himalayas over the years

A view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil following a cloud burst, in Uttarkashi. (@UttarkashiPol X/ANI Photo)

Major disasters in Indian Himalayas over the years

AT LEAST four people were killed and more than 50 were missing after flood waters swept through a village in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday (5).

Here are similar disasters in the mountain range, which experts have previously blamed on climate change and widespread developmental activities on its slopes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lidl overtakes Aldi as UK’s cheapest supermarket

Lidl's average basket cost: £128 with loyalty card, £128.40 without

Getty Images

Lidl overtakes Aldi as UK’s cheapest supermarket

Highlights:

  • Lidl replaces Aldi as UK’s cheapest supermarket in Which? analysis
  • Lidl's average basket cost: £128 with loyalty card, £128.40 without
  • Aldi’s average basket: £129.25
  • Waitrose ranked most expensive at £170.91
  • Asda offers best value for larger branded shop
  • Shopping at different supermarkets could save households up to 25%

For the first time in nearly two years, Aldi has lost its crown as the UK’s cheapest supermarket, with Lidl narrowly taking the top spot, according to a price comparison by consumer group Which?.

In its monthly analysis, Which? compared the cost of a typical basket of 76 grocery items, including own-label and branded products. Lidl’s basket came in at £128 with a loyalty card and £128.40 without. Aldi’s equivalent basket was priced at £129.25.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sniffer dogs, drones search for 50 missing after deadly Himalayan flood

Houses are partially buried by a mudslide, amid flash floods, in Dharali, Uttarakhand, India, August 5, 2025. Indian Army Central Command via X/Handout via REUTERS

Sniffer dogs, drones search for 50 missing after deadly Himalayan flood

THE Indian army brought in sniffer dogs, drones and heavy earth-moving equipment on Wednesday (6) to search for scores of people missing a day after deadly Himalayan flash floods.

At least four people were killed and more than 50 are unaccounted for after a wall of muddy water and debris tore down a narrow mountain valley, smashing into the town of Dharali in Uttarakhand state, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dublin-attacks-Stock

A police spokesperson said Singh was taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Asian taxi driver attacked in Dublin, police investigate assault

AN ASIAN taxi driver who has lived in Ireland for over 23 years was attacked in Dublin, prompting a police investigation.

Lakhvir Singh, in his 40s, said he picked up two men in their 20s on Friday night and dropped them at Poppintree in Ballymun. Upon arrival, the men opened the door and hit him twice on the head with a bottle before fleeing. They reportedly shouted, “Go back to your own country.”

Keep ReadingShow less
March for Remigration

Police walk ahead of far-right Britain First party supporters waving Union Flags and St George Cross flags during an anti-immigration 'March for Remigration' calling for mass deportations, in Manchester on August 2, 2025.

Getty Images

Nearly half of UK public supports immigration halt, poll shows

NEARLY half of Britons support stopping immigration and deporting many recent arrivals, according to a YouGov poll.

The survey found that 45 per cent back “admitting no more new migrants and requiring large numbers of migrants who came to the UK in recent years to leave.” This view is held by 86 per cent of Reform UK voters and 27 per cent each of Labour and Liberal Democrat voters, reported The Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us