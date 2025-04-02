75 years of India-China relations: Modi, Xi call for stronger ties

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping exchanged messages on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic relations.

Modi stated that the development of bilateral ties contributes to global stability and a multipolar world, while Xi called for a "dragon-elephant tango" to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese premier Li Qiang, Indian president Droupadi Murmu, and foreign ministers S. Jaishankar and Wang Yi also exchanged congratulatory messages.

Murmu emphasised that a stable and friendly relationship would benefit both nations and the world. Modi, in his message to Li, reiterated that India and China, as two ancient civilisations, have played a key role in history and now share the responsibility of promoting peace and development.

Xi urged both sides to adopt a long-term approach to their relationship, fostering peaceful coexistence, mutual trust, and cooperation.

He emphasised that China and India, as major developing nations and key members of the Global South, should enhance strategic trust and coordinate on global affairs. He also expressed readiness to work with Murmu to maintain peace along the border and advance bilateral ties.

In his message to Modi, Li stated that China is prepared to deepen cooperation, enhance trust, and properly handle boundary issues to ensure stable relations.

Jaishankar, in his exchange with Wang, highlighted the growing role of India and China in global affairs and their responsibility in shaping the evolving world order.

Wang noted that despite challenges, China-India ties have largely remained stable over the past 75 years. He recalled Modi and Xi’s meeting in Kazan last October, which provided strategic direction for improving relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that both sides have been implementing agreements reached by their leaders and strengthening exchanges. He added that plans for commemorative events would be announced soon.

Efforts to reset relations have included a series of high-level meetings after a four-year freeze due to the eastern Ladakh military standoff.

In March, India and China held diplomatic talks in Beijing, discussing border management and the resumption of cross-border cooperation.

Officials also explored restoring direct flights and resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage.

