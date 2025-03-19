Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India reduces medical visas for Bangladesh

Most of India's visas for Bangladeshis in 2023 were for medical treatment, with patients drawn to India's private healthcare and Bengali-speaking hospital staff.

india-bangladesh-reuters

A Border Security Force (BSF) official stands in front of the gates of the India-Bangladesh international border in Petrapole, India, October 16, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 19, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA has reduced the number of medical visas issued to Bangladesh, citing staffing shortages, despite repeated requests from Dhaka to resume normal volumes.

Six sources told Reuters that this move comes amid worsening ties between the two countries, creating an opportunity for China to expand its own medical visa offerings.

Most of India's visas for Bangladeshis in 2023 were for medical treatment, with patients drawn to India's private healthcare and Bengali-speaking hospital staff. This helped strengthen ties between the two countries and limited China's regional influence.

"When there is a vacuum, others will come and fill the space," one of four Bangladesh sources, mostly diplomats, said. "Some people are going to Thailand and China."

Since August, India has issued fewer than 1,000 medical visas per working day, a decline from the previous 5,000 to 7,000, the sources said. All spoke on condition of anonymity due to their employment terms.

The reduction in visas follows the change in Bangladesh’s government, with Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus leading an interim administration that replaced India's long-time ally Sheikh Hasina.

After violent protests led to Hasina’s removal in August, she sought refuge in New Delhi. India has not responded to Bangladesh’s request to send her back for trial.

In 2023, India issued more than 2 million visas to Bangladeshis, mostly for medical reasons, according to government data. However, the current restrictions have opened space for China.

Earlier this month, a group of Bangladeshis travelled to China’s Yunnan province for medical treatment as part of efforts to “explore the potential of the medical tourism market,” Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen said.

At least 14 Chinese companies have invested over £177 million in Bangladesh since the interim government took office, making China the largest investor in this period, Wen said last week.

Bangladesh's de facto prime minister, Yunus, is set to visit China this month to meet president Xi Jinping.

China, which has been slowly restoring ties with India following the 2020 border clashes, is also considering setting up a "friendship hospital" in Dhaka, according to the Bangladesh government. It has also eased access for Bangladeshis seeking medical treatment in China.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said Beijing is committed to strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh.

“The cooperation between China and Bangladesh is not targeted at any third party, nor is it influenced by third-party factors,” the spokesperson told Reuters.

The foreign ministries of India and Bangladesh did not respond to requests for comment.

Visa delays and growing China ties

India’s visa delays are affecting both the Bangladeshi government and the wider population, the four sources said, adding that this could impact India’s influence in Dhaka for the long term, as a return of Hasina’s party seems unlikely.

Indian officials have cited staffing shortages at the Dhaka embassy as a reason for the delays, while Indian government sources also raised concerns about staff security.

After anti-India protests broke out in Dhaka following Hasina’s removal, New Delhi evacuated several diplomats and their families. Protesters had targeted an Indian cultural centre in the Bangladesh capital.

Indian sources said they want Bangladeshis with medical conditions to access treatment in India, but additional staff will be deployed to the visa office only when there is “stability in Bangladesh.”

One source said some medical visas were being misused by people trying to leave Bangladesh for other reasons.

India’s investments in Bangladesh

The visa restrictions come as India has extended over £5.3 billion in credit to Bangladesh for projects, including rail links, economic zones at ports, nuclear power infrastructure, and defence purchases.

This month, India’s foreign ministry said some of these projects had been affected, and both sides were discussing how to “rationalise the project portfolio.”

Meanwhile, China’s engagement with Bangladesh is increasing.

While India has not formally engaged with any Bangladeshi politicians, a delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party recently visited China at Beijing’s invitation.

This week, Yunus told Wen that Bangladesh is ready to open its market further to China. Longi Green Energy, a leading Chinese solar energy company, has agreed to set up an office in Bangladesh and invest in manufacturing.

Wen has also met a top BNP leader to discuss “issues of mutual concern” without disclosing details.

By contrast, Yunus is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi only next month at a conference in Thailand, two Indian sources said.

An Indian analyst said China’s regional influence is growing.

“South Asia is undergoing a major strategic shift in which China is becoming one of the biggest players,” said Happymon Jacob, who teaches international relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

“With every South Asian country, the traditional primacy that India enjoyed is being questioned.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

bangladeshchinaindiamedical visasmedical visas for bangladeshmedical visas to indiasheikh hasina

Related News

JFK-Reuters
Featured

Final set of JFK assassination files released by US

Shekhar Kapur Calls Out Amazon for Censoring Bandit Queen
Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur praises 'Adolescence': “A game-changer in storytelling that redefines how we connect with characters”

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace
UK

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace

Hans Zimmer
Entertainment

Hans Zimmer reveals he creates 90% of his scores using just one synth plugin, find out which one!

More For You

LEAD Comment Gareth Thomas byline pic
Gareth Thomas

Gareth Thomas MP to host conference on reviving Gujarati education in UK

GARETH THOMAS MP will host a one-day conference in central London on Saturday (22) to address the decline in Gujarati language education in the UK.

The event will bring together education experts, the examination board Pearson UK, Gujarati teachers, and other practitioners to collaborate on strategies to promote and strengthen the teaching of Gujarati, a statement said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Panel urges enhanced reporting as concerns raised over Hindu hate crimes

Krupesh Hirani , Kaya Comer-Schwartz and Varinder Hayre with other panel discussion participants

Panel urges enhanced reporting as concerns raised over Hindu hate crimes

Mahesh Liloriya

THE London Assembly member for Brent and Harrow, Krupesh Hirani, led a panel discussion on hate crimes against Hindus at City Hall on Monday (17).

Kaya Comer-Schwartz, the deputy mayor of London for policing and crime; Metropolitan Police superintendent Owen Renowden; Varinder Hayre OBE from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and the Community Security Trust’s (CST) Colin Tourick took part in the meeting, which was attended by community representatives. They raised concerns over the term Hinduphobia, saying it misrepresented the nature of discrimination faced by Hindus.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gareth Southgate

Southgate, who led England to remarkable success during his time as manager

Getty Images

Gareth Southgate: 'Boys need role models, not porn, gambling and games'

Gareth Southgate, the former England football manager, has voiced his concerns about the growing influence of toxic online culture on young men. In a thought-provoking speech during the BBC’s annual Richard Dimbleby Lecture, Southgate urged society to address the risks posed by excessive gaming, gambling, and exposure to pornography, which he believes are distracting young men from making positive life choices. According to Southgate, these activities are often coupled with guidance from online influencers who are leading them down harmful paths.

Southgate, who led England to remarkable success during his time as manager, shared his personal experiences and insights, aiming to provide a clearer vision for the younger generation. His message was clear, young men need stronger, healthier role models who can guide them to live fulfilling, balanced lives, rather than falling prey to the manipulation of online personalities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harshita Brella

Brella, 24, was found dead in the boot of a car in Ilford, London, in November last year.

Parents of Harshita Brella murder suspect arrested in India

THE PARENTS of Pankaj Lamba, the man suspected of murdering his wife, Harshita Brella, have been arrested in India.

Indian police said Darshan Singh and Sunil Devi face charges under the country's "dowry death" law, which applies when a woman dies due to burns or bodily injury within seven years of marriage, and it is shown that she was subjected to cruelty or harassment related to dowry demands, the BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Starmer said the current system was "actively incentivising" people away from work and represented an "affront to the values of our country." (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sickness benefits cost ‘devastating’ for public finances: Starmer

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has described the rising cost of sickness and disability benefits as "devastating" for public finances, following the government's announcement of major welfare reforms.

The changes, introduced on Tuesday, aim to save £5bn annually by 2030 while encouraging employment and protecting those unable to work.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc