Modi’s China visit to focus on reviving India–China relations, border peace

Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit opening on August 31

Modi and Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping during their meeting in October 2024.
By Eastern EyeAug 19, 2025
India’s prime minister Narendra Modi will visit China later in August, his security chief said on Tuesday (19), during talks with Beijing's foreign minister in New Delhi.

Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit opening on August 31 in Tianjin, his first visit to China since 2018, Ajit Doval said, in public comments at the start of a meeting with Beijing's foreign minister Wang Yi.

"Our prime minister will be visiting for the SCO summit," Doval said, speaking of "new energy" in diplomatic ties.

China "attaches great importance" to Modi's visit to the SCO summit, Wang said, according to an official translator.

"History and reality proves once again that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental and long term interests of both of our countries," Wang added.

The comments came as the neighbours rebuild ties damaged by a 2020 border clash.

"There has been an upward trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity," Doval told Wang as he opened the talks.

"Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. The new environment that has been created has helped us in moving ahead in the various areas that we are working on.”

Wang said the setbacks the two countries experienced over the past few years were not in the interests of the people of the two countries, according to a translation of his remarks.

During talks on Monday (18) with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, Wang said the two countries should "view each other as partners and opportunities, rather than adversaries or threats".

He pointed to the resumption of "dialogue at all levels" and "maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas" as evidence bilateral ties were on a "positive trend of returning to the main path of cooperation".

Earlier on Tuesday, an Indian source said China had promised to address three key Indian concerns.

Wang, the source said, had assured Jaishankar that Beijing is addressing India’s need for fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines.

The Indian foreign and mines ministries did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

China's commerce ministry also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear whether China had agreed to approve export licenses faster or grant blanket exemptions for India.

China has previously committed to speeding up export licenses for Europe and the US, without actually dismantling the control regime.

China's exports of rare earths and related magnets jumped in June after these agreements and as the commerce ministry worked through a huge backlog of applications.

However, rare earth magnet exports to India were still down 58 per cent compared to January levels, according to Chinese customs data.

June is the last month for which country-level data is available.

India has the world's fifth-largest rare earth reserves, at 6.9 million metric tons, but there is no domestic magnet production. India relies on imported magnets, mainly from China.

Bilateral relations have improved since October, when Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping met for the first time in five years in Russia.

Chinese and Indian officials have said in recent weeks that the two countries were discussing the resumption of border trade, which has been halted since 2020.

Its resumption would be symbolically significant, and follows discussions to resume direct flights and issue tourist visas.

More For You

Asian Rich List UK economy

Chris Blackhurst

Getty Images

Asian Rich List shows value of migrant entrepreneurs to UK economy, says expert

BRITAIN needs more talented migrants who can create jobs and wealth in this country, a media expert has said, citing evidence from the latest edition of Eastern Eye’s Asian Rich List 2025.

Writing in the Independent on Saturday (16), Chris Blackhurst argued that “against the present backdrop of protests against immigration, the Asian Rich List illustrates that the UK has so much to be thankful for.” He added, “It is hard to imagine where the economy, wider society, would be without the loyalty, tenacity and public spirit of those on the list and the ones ascending fast. We urgently need more like them, not less.”

Keep ReadingShow less
UK grocery inflation eases to 5 per cent in August

Britain’s food retailers have said that higher employer taxes and regulatory costs as well as increased staff wages are adding to inflationary pressure

iStock

UK grocery inflation eases to 5 per cent in August

British grocery inflation nudged down to stand at five per cent over the four weeks to 10 August, data from market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator showed on Tuesday (19), providing a little relief for consumers.

The figure, the most up-to-date snapshot of UK food inflation, compared with 5.2 per cent in last month’s report.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sadiq Khan open to meeting Trump, warns he is “not a force for good”
Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan open to meeting Trump, warns he is “not a force for good”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said he would be willing to meet Donald Trump, even as he warned the US president could be “inadvertently radicalising people” and was “not a force for good”.

The Labour politician dismissed Trump’s recent jibes during a visit to Scotland, where the president called him “a nasty person” who had “done a terrible job”. Khan said the remarks were “water off a duck’s back”, though at times they made him feel “nine years old again” and “in the school playground”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Monsoon floods kill hundreds in Pakistan, many still trapped

Mourners offer funeral prayers for victims of flash floods in Buner district in northern Pakistan's mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 16, 2025. (Photo by AZIZ BUNERI/AFP via Getty Images)

Monsoon floods kill hundreds in Pakistan, many still trapped

RESCUE operations are ongoing in northwest Pakistan, where more than 150 people remain missing after days of heavy monsoon rains caused deadly flash floods and landslides.

The disaster has left at least 344 people dead in the region, with the national death toll surpassing 650 since the monsoon season began in late June.

Keep ReadingShow less
US trade negotiators cancel New Delhi visit, talks delayed

FILE PHOTO: US president Donald Trump meets with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US trade negotiators cancel New Delhi visit, talks delayed

A PLANNED visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 has been called off, a source said, delaying talks on a proposed trade agreement and dashing hopes of relief from additional US tariffs on Indian goods from August 27.

The current round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement is now likely to be deferred to another date that has yet to be decided, the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Keep ReadingShow less
