India and China to resume direct flights after five years

INDIA and China will resume direct flights between designated cities this month after a suspension of more than five years, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
There have been no direct flights between the two countries since 2020, even though China remains India’s largest bilateral trade partner.
India’s largest airline, IndiGo, said it would start daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26. It also plans to launch a route connecting New Delhi with Guangzhou.
Prime minister Narendra Modi visited China a month ago for the first time in seven years to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
During the visit, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that India and China were development partners, not rivals, and discussed steps to strengthen trade ties amid global tariff uncertainty.
Modi also conveyed India’s commitment to improving ties and raised concerns over the trade deficit with China, which stands at nearly $99.2 billion.
He underlined the need to maintain peace and stability along the disputed border, where a clash in 2020 led to a five-year military standoff.
(With inputs from agencies)