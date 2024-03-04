  • Monday, March 04, 2024
Modi meets legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai

Devdas, Sangam, Madhumanti, and Naya Daur are some of her iconic films in Hindi.

Modi and legendary actress Vyjayanthimala (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared pictures from her meeting with Vyjayanthimala. In one of the images, PM Modi can be seen greeting Vyjayanthimala with folded hands.

“Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema,” he wrote.

Recently, veteran actress Hema Malini also met Vyjayanthimala at her residence.

Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini shared a series of pictures of herself with the ‘Jewel Thief’ star.

Vyjayanthimala looked as evergreen as ever in a yellow saree. On the other hand, Hema Malini was dressed in a green suit.

“Most memorable day of my life – meeting my role model, the icon Vyjayanthimala along with her lovely family at her Chennai residence yesterday. She is so full of life, still so full of dance in her. She talks dance, lives dance, and has a glow and aura around her. I was in as much awe as I was many years ago! Had a nostalgic discussion about her stint in films and her experiences in the industry. One has to learn a lot from her. It was a great moment for me to have been given so much love by this lovely lady – beautiful inside and out,” Hema Malini captioned the post.

Vyjayanthimala made her screen debut at the age of 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai (1949). Devdas, Sangam, Madhumanti, and Naya Daur are some of her iconic films in Hindi.

On the eve of Republic Day 2024, Padma Awards 2024 were announced. Vyjayanthimala was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the nation’s second-highest civilian award.

Eastern Eye

